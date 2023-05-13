Musk confirms NBCUniversal exec as new Twitter CEO

Por staff

13/05/2023

Elon Musk confirmed speculation he picked NBCUniversal global advertising chief Linda Yaccarino to succeed him as the CEO of Twitter as he transitions to the role of CTO.

In a tweet, he stated Yaccarino will take over as CEO in six weeks with a focus primarily on business operations while he will oversee product design and technology on the social media platform.

Musk also noted he looked forward to working with Yaccarino on transforming Twitter into “X, the everything app”.

Twitter ceased to be an independent company after it was merged with a newly formed shell company called X Corp in April 2023. At the time, Bloomberg reported Musk could use the X brand as part of an effort to create an ‘everything app’ similar to Tencent Holdings’ WeChat or use it as a parent structure for his various companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, which would be similar to Google parent Alphabet.

Late last year he tweeted “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

There has been media speculation that Musk’s decision to hire a CEO for Twitter will allow him to focus more on his role as CEO of Tesla.

Yaccarino joined NBCUniversal in 2011 and was previously with Turner Broadcasting. She brings much needed relationships with advertising executives to her new role at Twitter after some advertisers cut ties with the social media company following Musk’s $44 billion deal to buy it in October 2023.

Musk implemented various cost-cutting measures since he took over the company, including massive layoffs.