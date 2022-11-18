Musk dashes Legere Twitter hopes

18/11/2022

Elon Musk rejected an offer from former T-Mobile US boss John Legere to take on the running of Twitter, stating the social media company required someone who could ensure the technology behind it can evolve rapidly.

In a Twitter exchange, Legere told Musk he should run Twitter to enable its new owner to step back from the daily grind of managing the business and content moderation, enabling the billionaire to focus on product and technology development efforts.

“I’m expensive but so is what you paid for Twitter,” Legere wrote.

In a blunt response, Musk tweeted “no”, before posting another tweet stating he liked Legere, but felt Twitter “at its core is a software and servers company”.

“The technology needs to evolve rapidly, which requires a technologist.”

Adding weight to Legere’s advances, former Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said he thought it was “great idea” for him to take control of Twitter.

Claure said he would be willing to invest $100 million at the right valuation should Legere land the Twitter role.

Transformng T-Mobile



With Musk’s blunt rejection in mind, it is however unlikely that Legere will be taking on the job anytime soon.

Legere left T-Mobile from a position of strength.

He was appointed as CEO in September 2012, took a place on its board in April 2013 and is credited with transforming the company’s performance by leading the charge on its Uncarrier strategy, which helped it to compete with Verizon and AT&T.

Legere left the company following the completion of a merger with Sprint, handing the reins of the combined company to Mike Sievert.