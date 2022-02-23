MWC 2022: Catalan Data Protection Authority takes part in the Four Years From Now

Por staff

23/02/2022

For the second year in a row, the Catalan Data Protection Authority (APDCAT) will be present at the Four Years From Now (4YFN) event, which will be held from 28 February to 3 March as part of the Mobile World Congress.

The aim is to take advantage of this internationally renowned event to highlight the importance of taking care of privacy when launching a business or project and to bring the key elements to the entrepreneurship sector and emerging technology companies the key elements to follow to implement data protection.

The congress should also serve to raise awareness about the savings involved in implementing data protection from the design of applications and systems, and make available to the public the set of tools and resources developed by the APDCAT to facilitate compliance with the regulations.

Conference on Ethics and Artificial Intelligence

On the one hand, on Tuesday, March 1, at 12 noon, the APDCAT organizes the debate ‘Artificial Intelligence. An ethical overview’, which will take place in the Beta Lab Stage room of the 4YFN (Hall 6, room 6E10). The media interested in following it must be accredited by sending an email to comunicacio.apdcat@gencat.cat.

The aim is to analyze the need to implement an ethical perspective in the development of artificial intelligence applications, to avoid detrimental consequences for the development and integrity of people. The director of the APDCAT, Meritxell Borràs, will introduce the session, which will feature the participation of Ricardo Baeza, Director of Research at the Institute for experiential AI at Northeastern University, Silicon Valley, and a member of the DATA Lab at Khoury College of Computer Sciences.

A space for advice

On the other hand, the APDCAT will have a 50 m2 stand, 6A58, located in Hall 6, as a permanent point of exchange of information and advice. From here, the principles to be followed in the development of any project from the point of view of privacy will be presented, and any doubts and queries addressed from attendees will be resolved.

In addition, a QR code will be available for downloading useful materials to facilitate the application of current data protection regulations. For example, an application to assist in the development of data protection impact assessments, templates, models, guides and manuals.