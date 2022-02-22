MWC 2022: Driving is more than A to B

Por staff

22/02/2022

VinFast’s Smart Services provide a broad range of benefits to customers and the wider automotive industry. Customers experience an unparalleled, seamless level of connectivity, while advanced solutions help to evolve customer expectations and inspire technological improvement across the market.

Smart Services are designed to integrate VinFast with its customers’ lives. For example, Voice Assistant (VA) understands natural, conversational speech and reduces the risk of repetition or inaccuracy. ‘Chitchat’ functionality enables intuitive use of VA and encourages user interaction.

Multimedia functionality enables passengers to play video games, stream their favourite programmes or even enjoy karaoke, while smart home control options can lock or unlock the garage door, and monitor home appliances through the HMI (Human Machine Interface) or VA.

For business users, Smart Services can help synchronize schedules and offer handy reminders, send or read messages via voice connection, and, by providing easy, mobile access to emails, calendars and to-do lists, enable VinFast to become an extension of the workplace.

Finally, through its Smart Services, VinFast can provide advanced in-car shopping capability. Integrating e-commerce applications on the touchscreen (accessible in parking mode) and enabling end-to-end online shopping through intuitive search menus, VinFast can offer a greater visual user experience than normally associated with mobile platforms. VA can also order food and schedule services.

VinFast has also formed carefully selected partnerships to leverage maximum benefit from cutting-edge technologies and to unleash the power of advanced connectivity. For customers, the aim is to provide safer, easier and more enjoyable journeys. The wider aim is to refine automotive industry standards and drive the global smart EV revolution.

For example, VinFast will introduce the world’s first truly connected car powered by Cerence Connected Vehicle Digital Twin. Cloud- and software-based, Cerence’s digital twin creates a virtual representation of the car, including software, mechanics, electrics, along with driver data and environmental data in the cloud. As well as digital cockpit capabilities enhancing the driving experience, it includes access to deeper information about the car and proactive AI notifications with real-time data to update and inform drivers.

The Cerence solution will be able to provide VinFast drivers with warnings of a missed stop sign or an expected change in weather conditions, or similar, to improve safety; integrate calendars and forewarn of upcoming meetings, providing parking suggestions based on personal preference; pre-condition the vehicle based on upcoming weather and have personalized music, news or sports updates ready; and offer enhanced security through door and window closure, and intruder detection.

A partnership with Amazon will also integrate Alexa Auto into VinFast’s smart EVs to further enhance the customer experience, while VinFast has worked with ZF to launch scalable autonomous driving functions to L2+ level.

VinFast’s commitment to developing an advanced customer relationship through connectivity and trust begins way before delivery of a VinFast smart EV and extends beyond its 10-year warranty. For example, through its innovative use of blockchain technology in the vehicle reservation process, VinFast is creating a world-first platform to connect with customers, providing absolute transparency between user and manufacturer. The use of blockchain at the pre-order stage empowers buyers, providing traceability of ownership, order status and wider benefits.