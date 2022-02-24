MWC 2022: Fisker Ocean all – electric SUV will make its european debut

24/02/2022

Fisker Inc. – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – will debut its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV to the European market at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The five-passenger Fisker Ocean Sport features a range of 250 miles with a starting price of $37,499. The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme travels 350 miles on a single charge with dual-motor AWD, three driving modes, and a host of first-to-market safety features. Mobile World Congress runs from Feb. 28-March 3, 2022, and attendees are welcome to visit the show stand to see the Fisker Ocean in person.

“I couldn’t be more excited to unveil the Fisker Ocean in Spain and present its unique combination of performance, value, and technology to the European media and prospective owners,” said CEO Henrik Fisker. “I’m particularly thrilled to announce segment-leading range for the Fisker Ocean.”

“Europe is essential to our company as we work toward the start of production in November at a carbon-neutral factory in Austria,” he added. “We aim to make the world’s most sustainable vehicle and to start deliveries in Europe this year. Ultimately, we expect to sell 60,000 units annually in the region.”

Fisker is developing a comprehensive and well-integrated European strategy. In 2021, the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based startup established an office in Munich and is rapidly adding staff to serve a fast-growing electric vehicle market.

The company is constructing its first European-based brand experience center in Munich, with plans for additional centers in other European countries. The company’s industry-leading warranty will be supported by service centers throughout the region. For service, the company is offering at-home vehicle pick-up, or Fisker Mobile Service, for customers who prefer skilled technicians come to them.

Finally, in 2021, Fisker created its Fisker Magic Works and chose England as the division’s headquarters. This branch of the Fisker organization will develop special editions of the company’s vehicles alongside new, high-performance projects combining sustainability with Henrik Fisker’s commitment to beautiful, emotional design.