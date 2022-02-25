MWC 2022: Join La French Tech at 4YFN in Barcelona

La French Tech is excited to take part in Mobile World Congress and 4YFN in Barcelona from February 28th to March 3rd, 2022 showcasing 56 startups representing the most exciting innovations in areas ranging from 5G, AI to IoT and Fintech.

We invite you to connect with us in a number of ways throughout the show.

Tour the La French Tech / Business France Pavilion (set up one-on-one meetings with some of the 56 exhibiting companies)

February 28 – March 3 (Location: Hall 5 at Stands 5B41 & 4B61)

You can’t miss us at Mobile World Congress where we will have one of the largest pavilions and a contingent of 56 of the leading startups and scale-ups from France. Throughout the show, we will be organizing one-on-one interviews with CEOs from selected companies, some of whom have made France’s competitive Next 40/FT 120 listing, and all of whom propose innovative solutions for their market sector. Some of the companies available for meetings include:

Qonto – One of France’s recent unicorns, this company provides business banking for SMEs & freelancers and just closed a $552M funding round.

– One of France’s recent unicorns, this company provides business banking for SMEs & freelancers and just closed a $552M funding round. Recommerce – A refurbished marketplace for electronics, the company just announced that it is being acquired by Boulanger.

– A refurbished marketplace for electronics, the company just announced that it is being acquired by Boulanger. Papernest – This French Tech 120 company provides an all-in-one solution for managing contracts, subscriptions and monthly bills.

– This French Tech 120 company provides an all-in-one solution for managing contracts, subscriptions and monthly bills. Secure IC – This embedded cybersecurity solutions company just raised 20M€.

– This embedded cybersecurity solutions company just raised 20M€. Many others – just take a look here.

Contact us for more details and to set up one-on-one meetings at the show.

Panel discussion:

Going from Startup to Scale-up in Europe – Bridging the Talent & Financing Gap with La French Tech

Tuesday, March 1 at 10:45 – 11:05 (Location: Agora Stage, 4YFN, Hall 6)

La French Tech is turning its sights towards addressing two major challenges European tech scale-ups are facing: talent and funding! This interactive panel session will explore the best ways to find, hire and retain talent, what’s next after closing a funding round and the ultimate goal of leveraging funding and talent to bring innovation to the world.

At 4YFN, La French Tech is leading a panel discussion on this important topic, gathering CEOs from dynamic French scale-ups along with a leading tech journalist:

Register Here or contact us for more details and to register to attend.

“Meet the CEOs” Networking Reception (immediately follows panel)

Tuesday, March 1 at 11:05 – 12:00 (Exact location: near Agora Stage, 4YFN, Hall 6)

La French Tech and the French companies exhibiting at MWC and 4YFN are eager to return to a face-to-face setting to network and discuss the latest trends in the telecoms and Internet markets. This private event will enable you to meet some of the CEOs and other players in the French Tech ecosystem.

La French Tech is France’s start-up movement, powered by its ecosystem and bolstered by its government. They bring together these two radically different worlds bound by a single mission: make France a great home for global mission-driven tech champions but not at the price of inclusion, gender equality and the planet.

At the grassroots level, La French Tech is brought alive by its 26 unicorns, 20,000 start-ups and its growing network of 121 entrepreneurial communities around the globe. They strive to promote a culture of giving back and openness, while propelling the French start-up scene forward both locally and internationally.

To know more about this initiative: https://lafrenchtech.com/en/