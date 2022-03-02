MWC 2022: Meet the company that put $60M into 1,000 EarthNodes fueling network connectivity in Africa

Por staff

02/03/2022

World Mobile Group is a global mobile network combining renewable energy with blockchain technology focusing on delivering connectivity to Africa.

From governmental and industry partnerships to establishing education centers, boosting blue-economies, and establishing internet and blockchain connectivity, the company is announcing these days that it has completed the reservation of its 1,000 EarthNodes blockchain network to connect the Tanzanian islands of Zanzibar and Pemba, and then all of Africa, backing the project with an allocation of ~$61.5M worth of WMT tokens. Providing near-blanket coverage to millions across the African islands of Zanzibar and Pemba in Tanzania, World Mobile has its eyes set on another 18 African countries in its mission to connect the nearly 4-billion unconnected people in the world.

Its hybrid connectivity network utilizes aerostats – solar-powered, helium-filled, balloons to ensure consistent internet connectivity.

World Mobile was also selected to join the GSMA as an industry member.World Mobile will be at MWC Barcelona next week (February 28th – March 3rd).