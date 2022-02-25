MWC 2022: META will be demonstrating the NANOWEB 5G reflector technology

Meta Materials Inc., is a developer of high-performance functional materials and intelligent surfaces that are scalable, sustainable, and efficient.

META will be demonstrating our NANOWEB 5G reflector technology at MWC Barcelona 2022 at Hall 7, at Stand 7D35.

Winner of a Lux Research Innovator of the Year Award in 2021, META’s 5G reflector should provide a more sustainable, faster to deploy, and cost-effective solution compared to installing additional powered base station and repeater infrastructure. It is the only low-loss transparent film which can be aesthetically applied to windows and other surfaces to enhance 5G network coverage both outdoors and within buildings without requiring power or a network connection.



The promise of 5G networks is to deliver broadband speeds wirelessly, while allowing a much larger number of simultaneous connections, to enable powerful new applications for smart cities and enhanced mobility. A major challenge is that these higher-speed signals have shorter range than prior generations and are easily absorbed or blocked by objects in the environment. This causes dead spots in dense urban environments and within buildings. Solving the problem with additional base stations and repeaters is costly and requires access to suitable sites, power, and fiber optic backhaul connections.

NANOWEB® transparent conductive film is able to reflect and redirect signals passively, without requiring power or a network connection, offering a more sustainable, aesthetic, and cost-effective solution compared to installing additional network hardware. See a video of the NANOWEB 5G applications here.



META’s 5G reflector technology has been independently tested in collaboration with Sekisui Chemical in Japan, demonstrating the ability to effectively manage 5G signals within buildings. Sekisui plans to start sample sales in 2022 and aims for sales of 6 billion Yen (~$51MM) in 2026.





For more information on META’s 5G solutions, visit: https://metamaterial.com/industries/5g-communications/