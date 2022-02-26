MWC 2022: OPPO unveils latest sustainability achievements as it sets to showcase green technologies

As Barcelona Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 approaches, global technology OPPO, has unveiled its 2021 OPPO Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s achievements in integrating sustainability and eco-friendly concepts into its entire product lifecycle as it continues to pursue its brand mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”.

OPPO is committed to implementing the internationally recognized “3R+1D” sustainable packaging principles, and sticks to reducing weight of packaging, reusing recycled materials, using recyclable and biodegradable materials in its packaging. Starting from the European market, in 2021, OPPO successfully reduced the amount of packaging used for its smartphone products by 24% compared with 2019 levels. Approximately 45% of this packaging was made by recycled fiber, and the overall plastic used in packaging of its smartphone products has reduced by 95% since 2019.

To support product durability, OPPO has introduced an self-developed Battery Health Engine to increase the lifespan of its batteries. With this innovative technology, battery capacity is able to maintained at as high as 80% after up to 1600 charging-discharging cycles.

OPPO has already established a product recycling system, offering trade-in services in domestic and international markets to promote the recycling and reuse of used mobile phones. In China, more than 1.2 million phones have been recycled through the scheme to date, equating to more than 216 tons in electronic waste.

Alongside its own actions, OPPO has also been working closely with other partners to promote sustainability:

For two consecutive years, OPPO has partnered with National Geographic to support the protection of endangered species through the OPPO Endangered Color Campaign.

OPPO was one of the first to join the Eco Rating Labeling Scheme and perform well. The scheme is initiated by leading European mobile operators to evaluate the environmental performance of mobile phones in five key areas: durability, repairability, recyclability, climate efficiency.

Aside from its efforts on environment protection, OPPO has long taken actions to contribute to sustainable development, with focus on key areas including digital inclusion, health and wellbeing, and youth empowerment. For example, OPPO developed the Color Vision Enhancement feature which offers 766 display profiles, providing personalized solution for people with color vision impairment. OPPO has long taken actions to empower young people. For three consecutive years, OPPO has also run its Renovators Emerging Artists Project, which provides a platform for young creatives to conceptualise how art and technology will intertwine in the future.

OPPO will exhibit at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona under the theme, “Shape the Future”. During MWC 2022, OPPO will showcase its innovative mobile technologies, latest achievements in AR and 5G, and success stories in sustainability. In-person visitors can find OPPO’s Booth at #3M10, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona from February 28th to March 3rd 2022. OPPO will host a keynote presentation at Central European Time 15:00pm on February 28th. Everyone is welcome to visit OPPO’s MWC booth or join through the live stream on OPPO’s official YouTube channel.