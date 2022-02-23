MWC 2022: Rohde & Schwarz presents its automotive 5G and C-V2X test solutions

Por staff

At MWC Barcelona 2022 Rohde & Schwarz is showcasing its range of automotive 5G and C-V2X test solutions for development in the lab and verification in the field to ensure the performance and reliability of critical automotive communications. Further focus applications are UWB test solutions for R&D, certification and production as well as flexible GNSS simulation provided by Rohde & Schwarz.

Comprehensive C-V2X and automotive 5G testing is crucial for chipset developers, NAD (Network Access Device) module makers, TCU suppliers, car manufacturers and certification bodies to ensure a positive end-user experience and high performance of the targeted applications. Test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz ensure optimization of all aspects of automotive connectivity and accelerate the progress of C-V2X from lab to proving ground and deployment.

Rohde & Schwarz introduces high-performance 5G automotive measurements with comprehensive test coverage including RF, protocol and application testing using the new R&S CMX500 one-box tester covering the entire development cycle from chipsets to TCUs and entire vehicles. The R&S CMX500 provides extensive testing capability, supporting all 5G NR deployments covering LTE, 5G NR FR1 and FR2 in non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode, for both FDD and TDD with an effortless setup and outstanding performance. The 5G tester reaches its market-leading high performance with its ability to handle data rates of 10 Gbps and beyond.

Rohde & Schwarz will show a C-V2X test solution that allows traffic scenarios involving multiple simulated vehicles and the communications between them to be tested in the laboratory and on the proving ground in a precise and repeatable way. This enables the correct operation of C-V2X applications such as Emergency Brake Warning (EBW) in realistic and demanding traffic scenarios to be verified using a minimum of test equipment and the same test setup from lab to proving ground. The system comprises an R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester, an R&S SMBV100B vector signal generator (lab only), an R&S BBA150 amplifier and an R&S HF918 antenna with a tripod and adapter. It is easily capable of generating signals with up to 33 dBm output power, which is required for emergency vehicles in certain markets. Synchronization of the simulated vehicles and the test vehicle on the proving ground with GNSS satellite signals allows verification of complex traffic scenarios in real time using only one test vehicle rather than many. In addition, the R&S TSMx6 network scanner allows C-V2X PC5 network coverage measurements in the field and ensures the proper communication of Road Side Units (RSUs) and between cars (V2V).

The fine-ranging and security capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology make it very well suited for automotive applications such as vehicle access control, ADAS, gesture recognition and parking assistance. Testing the performance of UWB devices is important in the lab and on the production line to ensure compatibility and correct operation. As a leader in wireless device testing, Rohde & Schwarz provides a full range of UWB test solutions for R&D, certification and production that accurately measure key parameters. The R&S CMP200 radio communication tester is ideal for solving UWB test challenges in volume production as well as in R&D. The tester combines the capabilities of a signal analyzer and a signal generator in a single instrument. In combination with Rohde & Schwarz shielded chambers and the company’s WMT software service to implement automated wireless manufacturing testing, the R&S CMP200 offers a complete solution for transmitter, receiver, time of flight (ToF) and angle of arrival (AoA) measurements in conducted and radiated mode, compliant with IEEE 802.15.4a/z specifications.

GNSS simulators from Rohde & Schwarz are able to generate signals for all operational satellite based navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, SBAS and QZSS in the frequency bands L1, L2 and L5. Simulation capabilities include correct modeling of satellite orbits including orbit errors and perturbations as well as other typical error causes like ionospheric and tropospheric effects and satellite clock errors. The R&S SMBV100B GNSS simulator can be equipped with a GNSS real-time interface option. This enables easy integration into a HiL test system to provide GNSS signals for the DUT.

Rohde & Schwarz is showcasing its comprehensive solutions for all trends in the automotive industry at Mobile World Congress 2022 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona in hall 5, booth 5A80. go to: www.rohde-schwarz.com/mwc