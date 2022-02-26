MWC 2022: Vuzix to showcase its industry-leading family of smart glasses

Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company will be showcasing its full line of smart glasses at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022 taking place February 28 – March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. TeamViewer will join Vuzix at this event to jointly demonstrate its Frontline AR solution running on Vuzix smart glasses.

MWC22 offers European customer and prospective customers the first local opportunity to view and wear the Vuzix Shield Smart Glasses, which represents the most powerful binocular optically see-through smart glasses built for enterprise customers to date in an untethered sleek eyeglass format. And with the recently announced expansion of Vuzix’ logistics operations in Europe, customers and partners will benefit from faster turnaround times and improved reliability related to shipping and receiving smart glasses.

At MWC22, Vuzix and TeamViewer will be located at Stand CS88 in Hall Congress Square.