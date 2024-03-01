MWC 2024 closes with over 101,000 attendees

TyN Magazine from MWC – Barcelona – GSMA MWC Barcelona 2024 has concluded after four days of vibrant discussion and networking, convening industry leaders and attendees from across the mobile ecosystem.

MWC Barcelona is undeniably the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event thanks to its unique combination of exhibition, conference and the largest gathering of policymakers who enable the digital economy.

John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. said, “MWC Barcelona embodies the energy and vibrancy of the mobile ecosystem. We are honoured to host this special event which once again has delivered an exceptional four days of debate, thought leadership, inspiration and deal making. Our thanks to all who came to this year’s show; and special thanks to the Host City Parties. Barcelona has delivered again!”

MWC Barcelona 2024 in numbers

Over 101,000 unique in-person attendees from 205 countries and territories

Over 59% of attendees representing industries adjacent to the core mobile ecosystem

Over 2,700 exhibitors, sponsors and partners

Over 1,100 speakers and thought leaders, including over 40% female speakers

51% of attendees at director level and above, of which 21% were C-Suite

26% female attendees

Over 2,600 journalists and industry analysts from around the world

The GSMA Ministerial Programme convened over 180 delegations from 140 countries, including 2 heads of state, over 70 ministers, nearly 120 heads of regulatory authorities and over 40 intergovernmental organisations

4YFN, which this year celebrated its 10 th anniversary edition, welcomed 930 exhibitors, 450 speakers and over 1,000 investors with collective funds totalling €50 billion

anniversary edition, welcomed 930 exhibitors, 450 speakers and over 1,000 investors with collective funds totalling €50 billion MWC Barcelona has been certified as carbon neutral for 10 years. And this year, use of the complimentary public transport pass given to all MWC attendees increased by 42% compared to last year. With the GSMA’s Environmental Programme, we aim to minimise the environment footprint of MWC

So far, over 400,000 unique viewers of the keynotes and live sessions on the MWC Barcelona website, Mobile World Live and media partners platforms and media outlets

Talent Arena, a new programme of MWCapital, celebrated its first edition at MWC with a 48-hour Open Gateway Hackathon and professionals from more than 400 companies

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA said, “Hearing truly compelling industry insights from the conference programme, and experiencing the innovation, ingenuity and optimism from the show floor, is why we meet in Barcelona every year. This event is about providing a glimpse into the future and demonstrating how AI, 5G and APIs are unlocking new possibilities, thanks to collaborative initiatives like GSMA Open Gateway. We wish everybody a safe trip home and look forward to welcoming you back next year.”

Future first: realising the future’s potential

MWC Barcelona kicks off the GSMA’s annual calendar of events. Join us as we continue our journey to bring industries, technologies and communities together to realise the future’s potential at MWC Shanghai between 26-28 June 2024; followed by MWC Las Vegas from 8-10 October 2024; and MWC Kigali from 29-31 October 2024. MWC Barcelona 2025 returns to the Fira between 3-6 March 2025.

