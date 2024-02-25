MWC 2024: Device giants set to slug it out for top awards

Samsung, Apple, Oppo and Google are set to compete for the coveted Best Smartphone prize at this year’s Glomo awards presented at MWC, as cutting-edge innovations and impactful projects will be recognised across the 30 accolades on offer.

Smartphones making the shortlist in the headline category are Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro range, Google Pixel 8 series and OnePlus Open/OPPO Find N3 alongside Samsung’s S23 devices and the South Korean player’s foldable Galaxy Flip 5. Apple’s flagship models scooped the prize in the last two editions, with the last winner outside of the “big two” of Samsung and Apple coming in 2020 when OnePlus scooped the award.

Sticking with devices, the prize recognising innovation in the segment will see Google offer a pair of contending technologies including its AI imaging capability. The US vendor will compete with Honor’s dual battery tech, Oppo’s OS, an OxygenOS feature for foldable multitasking, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset.

The shortlist for the Glomo for best connected consumer device covers the wider spectrum of hardware connected to the world of mobile including eyewear from HTC and RayNeo, a Huawei watch, Samsung tablet and Bullitt Satellite technology used on the Motorola Defy.

Outside of the closely contested device categories are awards covering a wide range of leading hardware, technology, projects and initiatives driving real change in society.

Players from the Asia Pacific region have a high presence in the network technology awards with Huawei holding three shortlisted entries and ZTE two in the best network infrastructure category. China’s premium pair will battle it out for that award with Samsung Networks which makes the shortlist for its work on Vodafone’s UK open RAN project.

Between ZTE and Huawei they also hold four fifths of the shortlisted innovations in the best technology breakthrough award with Qualcomm the other contender.

