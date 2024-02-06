MWC 2024: Future First – Experience the Power of Connection

Por staff

06/02/2024

MWC Barcelona 2024 is once again shaping up to be the place to connect with the world’s most influential leaders and thinkers, catch up on the latest digital trends, discover the game-changing power of mobile technology and access world-class content. Hosted by the GSMA at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from 26 – 29 February 2024, registration is open.

You will not want to miss this diverse line-up of keynote speakers which includes industry giants, technology pioneers and thought leaders, so secure your pass to the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event now.

Speakers include Alef Aeronautics CEO, Jim Dukhovny, who will share his experience designing and developing flying cars; Dell Technologies Founder, Chairman and CEO, Michael Dell, who will talk about the importance of Dell being a valued partner for telcos; Ethiopia Telecom’s CEO Frehiwot Tamiru will share her technology vision for telcos across Africa; Oxford Quantum Circuit’s CEO, Ilana Wisby who will discuss all things Quantum-as-a-Service; Microsoft’s Vice President and Chairman, Brad Smith; Xtend’s Co-Founder & CEO, Aviv Shapira, showcasing how 5G mobile technology is the catalyst for robotics.

All discussions at MWC Barcelona will be centred around our event theme, Future First, which speaks to the urgency of bringing industries, continents, technologies and communities together to realise the future’s potential. Our agenda will be shaped by six sub-themes reflecting the latest trends and technologies. These themes will feature across the 17 different stages we have across the nine halls of MWC and 4YFN, providing a platform for over 1,100 speakers. The themes are 5G and Beyond, Connecting Everything, Humanising AI, Manufacturing DX, Game Changers, Our Digital DNA.

2024 is a special year as we will celebrate the 10th edition of 4YFN, the global digital and tech startup event which partners with MWC to showcase global tech entrepreneurs and the business leaders of the future. Over ten years, 4YFN has helped startups thrive, starting with exposure to investors and the business community at MWC and continuing throughout the year with the online 4YFN global community of founders and investors.

Taking place across Halls 8.0 and 8.1, 4YFN will welcome some of the hottest names in the global startup scene including Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder & Executive Chairman at S4 Capital and Nigel Toon, CEO, Chairman & Co-founder at Graphcore. The 4YFN agenda will feature trailblazing talks and debates, with discussions centred around the 4YFN themes: the Age of AI, Growth, Startup Funding, Corporate Innovation, Art of Innovation and Decentralisation & Beyond.

Unleashing digital transformation across industry and society

MWC Barcelona has long provided a forum to showcase how connected technologies are transforming the mobile industry, but the event’s reach now stretches far beyond, reflecting the impact of mobile on vertical business sectors. MWC celebrates the broader ecosystem of players across adjacent industries who are central to digital transformation. Over half of attendees to MWC are from businesses beyond the mobile industry, and every year the event is more vertically diverse. Building on this, we are enhancing focused areas to convene the decision-makers and thought leaders who are accelerating the next wave of digital transformation across the entire connectivity ecosystem.

MWC is where leaders gather to get deals done which is why it is a pivotal moment in business calendars, year after year. With this in mind, we are creating a hub in Hall 6 dedicated to bringing leaders together across a range of collaborative networking areas, auditoriums, and a VIP lounge. Combining networking and innovation, Hall 6 is shaping up to be a hot spot of inspiration and must-attend immersive experiences with the return of Journey to the Future, MWC’s high-tech feature area. It will showcase game-changing innovations with technology’s transformational impact on tomorrow’s industries, communities, and citizens.

Elsewhere, Hall 4 will feature the Connected Industries space which invites attendees to discover how mobile technologies are changing the face of four spotlight industries – Manufacturing, Smart Mobility, FinTech & Mobile Commerce and Sports & Entertainment. Global industry experts will take to the Connected Industries stage across each of the four days at MWC Barcelona, exploring topics such as the commercialisation of drones, the emergence of robots in smart factories, the future fraud landscape and the role of technology in creating world-class fan experiences.

MWC Barcelona will also once again be co-located with Sports Tomorrow Congress, presented by the Barça Innovation Hub (BIHUB). Sports Tomorrow Congress is a showcase of the decades of knowledge that FC Barcelona has accumulated on topics such as health, nutrition, high athletic performance, the digital sphere, and all topics related to sports industry and their impact on society.

Across Halls 5, 6 and 7, Pavilions from around the world offer delegates the chance to network with country trade bodies, policymakers and digital hubs. MWC Barcelona is the place to network, make new connections and catch up on the latest digital trends, with the largest gathering of policymakers who enable the digital economy, brought together by the GSMA Ministerial Programme. Ministers, heads of regulatory authorities and policymakers come to MWC every year to meet with mobile industry CEOs and senior representatives of international organisations, share knowledge, and evolve priority policy and regulatory issues.

See more: MWC 2024: Transforming sports and entertainment means picking the right partners and the right tech

See more: MWC 2024: Manufacturing’s connected revolution depends on understanding the tech – and who’s behind it

See more: MWC 2024: How can mobile technology help the fintech industry tackle new risks and maintain strong growth?