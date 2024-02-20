MWC 2024: Snowflake to showcase telco AI innovations and enhanced ecosystem partnerships at MWC

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, will highlight enhanced offerings to its Telecom Data Cloud at Mobile World Congress 2024, including new innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), leading telco partner solutions and cross-industry collaborations to tackle some of the most challenging issues facing the industry. These include smart CapEx optimisation, capacity planning, field operations, tackling carbon emissions, predictive and automated network maintenance and Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) data enrichment and management.

With the new additions to Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud, organisations can dramatically reduce upskilling requirements and increase productivity, enrich data with AI and ML models, accelerate near real-time and secure data discovery and analysis, help meet sustainability requirements and enable telecom service providers to grow new, incremental service revenue while solving enterprise industry vertical needs.

Over 70 global ecosystem customers are now using Snowflake’s Telecom Data Cloud to drive innovations in telecoms, including Eutelsat Group, Spark New Zealand, Virgin Media Ireland and AT&T. Snowflake has also expanded its work with industry leading companies to deliver innovative solutions for telecom operators, including: Amdocs, Amazon Web Services (AWS); technology partners CARTO, Mapbox & Squid Cloud; and proven regional and global system integrators, including EY, Deloitte & DAS42.

These collaborations over the past year have led to a number of innovations, transforming the telecom sector, including:

Snowflake’s work with AWS is helping resolve technical network queries from days to just minutes, by compiling data from cell towers, physical addresses and points of interest and combining this with customer loyalty information and details harvested from billing support systems (BSS) and operations support systems (OSS), enabled by a large language model (LLM) on Amazon SageMaker.

Snowflake worked with AWS to build GenTwin, an innovative Network Operations solution blending private 5G, generative AI using Amazon Bedrock, and digital twins using AWS IoT TwinMaker to empower industries with unparalleled efficiency, automation, and adaptability, heralding a transformative era for network management.

Snowflake is collaborating with Mapbox to present a holistic Digital Twin capability by combining Snowflake’s geospatial Telecom Data Layers with high definition terrain and imagery from Maxar, and Mapbox’s ability to render and process cellular coverage at scale. This will provide telecom organisations with a new level of precision of visualisation, enabling improved customer experiences and empower users with a competitive advantage in the evolving connectivity landscape.

Snowflake wonTM Forum’s Moonshot Catalyst award with AWS, Amdocs, Vodafone and Carbon Footprint Ltd. The solution enables telecom companies to better analyze and understand their carbon emissions, while assisting them in reducing the carbon footprint of their product offerings.

“The telecom industry is at a turning point, evolving beyond traditional services. Telecom is becoming a foundational layer for all sectors, offering rich insights for enhancing customer experiences, optimizing networks, and informing urban planning,” said Phil Kippen, Global Industry GTM, Telecommunications at Snowflake. “In our increasingly connected world, the explosion of data is monumental. Especially in telecom, this deluge is not just a challenge but an opportunity. Understanding and leveraging this data through Snowflake’s Telecoms Data Cloud is key to unlocking new avenues for cross-industry innovation and collaboration.”

Snowflake is sponsoring the event’s ‘Connecting Everything’ theme, participating in a number of activities, including:

– Hosting a welcome speech, ‘Bridging Industries Through Data Collaboration: The Telecom Advantage’, on February 26th at 10:50am in Hall 4 Stage B, delivered by Phil Kippen, Global Industry GTM Lead, Telecommunications, Snowflake.

– Panel session hosted by Fawad Qureshi, Industry Field CTO, Snowflake, with Vodafone and AT&T, on ‘Leveraging Big Data for 5G Monetisation’, on February 26th at 1:00pm. The session will take place at Hall 4, MWC Stage A.

– Jennifer Bellisent, Principal Data Strategist, Snowflake, will host a panel discussion, ‘Is AI Bias Easier to Eliminate than Human Bias?’, on February 28th at 12:00pm. The session will take place at Hall 6, Debate Stage.

– Snowflake will be hosting a number of demos at its booth (5A31) to address how to eliminate data silos, enhance customer experience and unlock new revenue streams by monetising data.

– A number of Snowflake partners will also be hosting sessions at Snowflake’s booth, including AWS, SDG Group, Alteryx, Twilio and Braze.

