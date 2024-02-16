MWC 2024: Totogi to unveil groundbreaking AI-powered technology

Por staff

16/02/2024

Totogi, the leading innovator in public cloud-native, SaaS-based telecommunications monetization software, is proud to announce its attendance at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, February 26 – 29, 2024. As part of its participation, Totogi will return as a Platinum sponsor of GSMA’s MVNO Summit. The Summit will take place on February 28 from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm CET and will assemble the key players and visionaries in the MVNO landscape to engage in deep-dive discussions on driving profitability, enhancing customer experience, and how to leverage cutting-edge technologies such as AI and the public cloud in the telecommunications industry.

Attendees will learn first-hand how Totogi’s world-class, AI-powered technology can drive new revenue opportunities for CSPs, including:

A not-to-be-missed keynote: Join Totogi’s acting CEO, Danielle Rios Royston, for an unmissable talk on the future of AI in telecommunications with a preview of Totogi’s new 100% AI-powered BSS platform.

Product showcase: Explore Totogi’s suite of AI-powered products during MWC24 in Hall 2, Booth 2B72, which will feature Totogi’s SaaS monetization platform. See riveting demonstrations of the Charging-as-a-Service product suite, now integrated with advanced generative AI capabilities for plan generation, and experience the cutting-edge CPaaS A2P API suite, Whoosh!, in action.

Exclusive hospitality: MWC attendees are invited to schedule meetings with the Totogi team, experience live product demonstrations, enjoy high-end hospitality at our stand, and attend Totogi’s exclusive party at La Llotja de Mar immediately following the MVNO Summit (transportation provided).

Commenting on the standing-room-only attendance at last year’s MVNO Summit, Totogi’s Acting CEO, Danielle Rios Royston, said: “We were ecstatic with the exceptional turnout and interest. MVNOs are in dire need of innovative solutions that offer agility, growth in ARPU, and an increased market share. We’re here to demonstrate how our AI-powered BSS platform, with its fast time-to-market and pay-as-you-grow model, is uniquely positioned to help MVNOs seize the immense opportunities presented by the capabilities of Generative AI. We are excited about MWC24 and the MVNO Summit, now in a larger venue, and we are ready to engage with even more telcos.”

In addition to the MVNO Summit platinum sponsorship, Totogi will host an exclusive after-party at the historical La Llotja de Mar venue, offering attendees a unique opportunity to network and celebrate in one of Barcelona’s most prestigious locations.

Totogi launched at MWC 2021, taking prime presence in CLOUD CITY by TelcoDR, the infamous 6000 sqm Ericsson booth taken over by the public cloud evangelist in her bid to catalyze the industry with the power of the public cloud. Since then, Totogi has expanded its technological offerings, focusing on scalable, AI-powered, public cloud-native SaaS solutions for telecommunications service providers, including the new patent-pending features for plan optimization and customer engagement.

Discover the next generation of AI-powered software for modern telcos at MWC24. Visit Totogi in Hall 2, Booth 2B72 from February 26, and join the MVNO Summit on Wednesday, 28 February.

See more: Talent Arena: a new space where talent meets at MWC, an initiative by Mobile World Capital Barcelona

See more: Journey to the Future at MWC Barcelona 2024

See more: MWC 2024: Future First – Experience the Power of Connection