MWC 2025: Huawei Cloud CVADCS unveils revolutionary solutions for smart mining

06/03/2025

Huawei Cloud Commercial Vehicle Autonomous Driving Cloud Service (CVADCS) is thrilled to announce its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, showcasing pioneering advancements in smart driving tailored for the mining industry. This marks the first international launch of CVADCS, underscoring our commitment to technological innovation and market expansion beyond China.

At MWC 2025, Huawei Cloud CVADCS will demonstrate how it is transforming open-pit mining operations through intelligent vehicle-cloud synergy. With a remarkable increase in operational efficiency of up to 135%, our solution facilitates safe and efficient smart driving. The Yulong Mine in Tibet, operating at an altitude of 5,000 meters, serves as a testament to our technological capabilities, featuring regular smart driving in extreme conditions.

Huawei Cloud CVADCS aims to set a new benchmark for intelligent upgrades in the mining sector globally. Our CVADCS incorporates advanced sensor technologies and data analytics to ensure that operations continue seamlessly, even in adverse weather conditions such as strong winds and dust storms with visibility dropping to 40 meters. This robust solution guarantees precise positioning and performance, enabling real-time adaptability to complex road environments and obstacles.

Key Features of CVADCS:

Vehicle Capabilities:

Unified management and flexible scheduling of multiple vehicles and groups to enhance operational efficiency.

Real-time monitoring of vehicle status, with dynamic maps updated in minutes to ensure automatic generation and precise positioning of collection, loading, and dump sites.

Cloud Capabilities:

Converged sensing capabilities allow for uninterrupted operations in adverse weather conditions with poor visibility of 40 meters, ensuring reliability and safety.

Converged positioning technology delivers precision and robustness, maintaining real-time performance even under various interferences.

Precise control systems provide tracking and operational oversight of smart mining vehicles, optimizing performance and safety.

In addition to fleet scheduling management and real-time monitoring, CVADCS employs a sophisticated supervision platform that continuously assesses the health of both software and hardware components. This includes health self-checks, alarm reporting, and fault analysis for proactive maintenance and recovery. By analyzing production data, our system can predict trends and adjust operational policies, while the service map is dynamically updated, allowing for accurate positioning of operational areas without manual intervention.

By enhancing the synergy between vehicle and cloud systems, Huawei Cloud CVADCS significantly boosts the efficiency of smart driving, surpassing traditional manual methods.

As we expand our footprint globally, Huawei Cloud CVADCS is dedicated to introducing intelligent and efficient operational models to a variety of sectors, including mines, ports, and campuses. Through ongoing technological innovation and optimization, we are committed to promoting sustainable development within the global mining industry and beyond.

