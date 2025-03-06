MWC 2025: TCL launches first AI-powered tablet, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus

TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today announced the launch of the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Tablet at Mobile World Congress 2025. The brand’s first AI- powered tablet will debut NXTPAPER 4.0, the latest iteration of TCL’s groundbreaking display technology. Unveiling a full list of specs, including Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is set to redefine device clarity, eye comfort, and versatility.

Having teased the device at CES with too much anticipation, TCL is now proud to announce the full list of specs for the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus. This revolutionary tablet, elevated for a human-centric viewing experience with outstanding display technology at its core, is set to become the must-have multi-functional companion for work productivity and leisure pursuits alike.

Transforming the Digitized Reading & Writing Experience

Integral to the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is its outstanding display technology. NXTPAPER display, co-developed by TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology, has evolved to 4.0 version and it was announced at CES 2025. As the first device enabled with TCL’s proprietary display technology, NXTPAPER 4.0, TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is completely optimized for human eyes whilst delivering unparalleled clarity and color.

It innovatively introduces the Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode, designed to enhance user wellbeing by optimizing eye comfort and minimizing fatigue according to usage scenarios and preferences. The Smart Eye Comfort Mode aims to provide tailored viewing experiences based on the specific needs of different usage scenarios by automatically adjusting various display settings, such as brightness, contrast, color temperature, and refresh rate, etc. The Personalized Eye Comfort Mode takes things one step further by analyzing users’ preferences through different images to intelligently generate suitable color tones, ensuring that every display output is customized to enhance the visual experience and further reducing eye fatigue. Prioritizing ease and efficiency to make you more productive, the NXTPAPER Key is your one-stop shortcut to opening the NXTPAPER UI as well as incorporating customizable gestures, such as single, double, and long presses, to effortlessly activate AI tools and frequently used apps.

Aside from improving eye comfort, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus introduces the new Write in Text Fields feature, offering seamless handwriting-to-text conversion in supported text input areas. With ultra-low latency under 5ms achieved through AI algorithms that predict pen movement, it delivers a fast, smooth, and highly responsive writing experience. This innovation enhances stylus utility, making it perfect for writing, painting, and note-taking, while significantly elevating the overall user experience.

Unlocking the Power of AI for Unrivalled Productivity

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus uses AI to advance its functionality with features such as Text Assist and Writing Assist. Text Assist improves text handling by offering smart suggestions for rewriting, translation and summarization. Writing Assist further aids in drafting emails and planning events with powerful generative AI, streamlining your tasks efficiently. For added convenience, Circle to Search with Google allows users to initiate searches by drawing a circle with their finger or the T-Pen. Smart Voice Memo can record and transcribe every spoken word and even summarize discussions and create mind maps to share with colleagues when the meeting ends. To top it off, even language presents no barrier with Smart Translator – which offers translations for voice, text, or images. Additionally, its Real-time Subtitle feature further enables instant video translations, ensuring seamless cross-language communication.

A Multitude of Advanced Specs Packed into a Slim and Elegant Design

From functionality to form, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus boasts 6.5mm slim and agile design without compromising on power. Its 11.5 – inch, 2.2K high-resolution display paired with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth navigation and interaction whether you’re consuming content or creating a work of art. The screen boasts ΔE<1 true color display accuracy along with 100% sRGB color gamut, producing crystal clear visuals with consistent color reproduction suitable for professional-grade image design. All of this is compacted into an ultra-slim casing weighing just 490g, making it highly portable and perfect for on-the-go use with support for an optional flip case accessory. Despite its lightweight design, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus delivers powerful performance, thanks to the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, with configurations of 8GB+256GB or 12GB+256GB to meet diverse needs. Its 8000mAh battery, paired with 33W fast charging, ensures all-day reliability for work or entertainment. The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus redefines audio immersion with its four speakers and DTS-enhanced audio, delivering dynamic bass and crystal-clear vocals for a more optimized listening experience.

With so many advanced features packed into a lightweight and elegant device that is specifically designed with your comfort in mind, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is the ultimate tablet for those looking to enhance their productivity and user experience across all manner of work or leisure pursuits.

TCL’s Commitment to Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

TCL prioritizes energy-efficient designs and environmentally responsible practices across its product development. With full vertical integration, TCL optimizes resource use and minimizes environmental impact. These efforts have earned TCL another Gold Medal from EcoVadis in 2025. TCL also focuses on improving materials and reducing packaging waste, aligning with EU regulations and its environmental goals.

