MWC 2025: Viettel brings vietnamese technology to the world’s largest mobile industry event

Por staff

04/03/2025

At MWC Barcelona 2025, Viettel Group showcases a series of cutting-edge Vietnamese technological innovations. A total of 22 products developed by Viettel span across key domains, including 5G infrastructure, digital platforms, and smart applications.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC Barcelona 2025) takes place from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. As the world’s premier annual technology event, MWC Barcelona 2025 gathers leading global tech giants such as Samsung, Qualcomm, Intel, Huawei, Ericsson, Dell Technologies, Meta, Docomo, and AT&T, alongside more than 200 national representatives seeking collaboration, business opportunities, and technological advancements.

Vietnam’s Sole Representative: Pioneering Technology and Global Partnerships

This marks the eighth consecutive year Viettel has participated in MWC and remains the only Vietnamese group introducing technological prowess on this global stage.

Mr. Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and CEO of Viettel, stated: “At every MWC, Viettel proudly presents our latest technological innovations to thousands of industry leaders, enterprises, and governments worldwide. This is both a great honor and a driving force for us to continuously innovate. MWC also provides an invaluable opportunity for Viettel to update new technological advancements to integrate in Vietnam, expand our investment and export Vietnamese technology to the global market”.

During the event, Viettel will enter strategic cooperation agreements with key global partners, including TikTok, Visa, China Telecom Global, Pegatron, Twilio, and SANY.

Innovation for Sustainable Development

Under the theme Converge. Connect. Create., Viettel introduces 22 technological solutions across three core categories: infrastructure, platforms, and applications. These solutions address connectivity, data management, enterprise needs, and user experience. With five additional innovations compared to MWC Barcelona 2024, this represents Viettel’s most extensive showcase to date. The company’s two-story exhibition space is dedicated to the theme “Inventing new technologies for sustainable development,” presenting solutions that tackle global challenges.

Key product groups include:

Network Infrastructure: A comprehensive 5G ecosystem (5G Private, 5G ORAN, 5G Core), Viettel-designed semiconductor chips (RF-SoC, security chips, 5W X-Band FEM), digital twin solutions for telecom infrastructure, and a cutting-edge logistics robot complex.

A comprehensive 5G ecosystem (5G Private, 5G ORAN, 5G Core), Viettel-designed semiconductor chips (RF-SoC, security chips, 5W X-Band FEM), digital twin solutions for telecom infrastructure, and a cutting-edge logistics robot complex. Digital Platforms: API services for mobile networks, content distribution networks, data center infrastructure management, next-generation cybersecurity platforms, and smart traffic management solutions.

API services for mobile networks, content distribution networks, data center infrastructure management, next-generation cybersecurity platforms, and smart traffic management solutions. Smart Applications: AI-powered virtual assistants, interactive video call solutions (meCall), audiobook services (Mydio), and the advanced interactive television platform TV360.

“We are proud to bring the best of Vietnamese technology to the world while simultaneously learning and integrating global innovations into Vietnam,” affirmed Mr. Tao Duc Thang.

See more: fileAI raises USD 14M in Series A Funding

See more: Japan group targets regional revival with private 5G

See more: Samsung taps China chipmaker for NAND expertise