MWC 2025: Wayra will have a strong agenda and more than 30 startups at 4YFN 2025

26/02/2025

For yet another year, Wayra will have its own stand at 4YFN (Four Years From Now), one of the leading events for international entrepreneurs, bringing together technology start-ups, investors, corporations and public institutions to generate synergies and joint commercial agreements. The event will be held in parallel to the Mobile World Congress from 3 to 6 March in Barcelona. By participating in 4YFN 2025, Wayra reaffirms its commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, consolidating its position as a key player in the global ecosystem of technology start-ups.

New this year, it will be possible to visit the Wayra stand at 4YFN in an immersive way through the Spatial platform. The space that physical visitors will be able to visit has been recreated so that this year no one is left out, even if they cannot attend in person in Barcelona.

Wayra will have more than 30 international start-ups at its stand, representing the best of their portfolios. In addition, it will offer a programme of talks and presentations with industry leaders to analyse the state of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and promote collaboration between start-ups, investors and corporations.

One of the most relevant sessions will be that of Chema Alonso, Chief Digital Officer at Telefónica, entitled ‘Level 101: Things yet “TU” to be created’. In his speech, which will take place on Tuesday 4 March at 11:35, he will discuss the impact of disruption in the telecommunications sector and how telcos are playing a key role in emerging technologies such as Web3, drones, autonomous vehicles, generative artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Another key session will be the ‘Founder Series: AI, collaboration and innovation with Perplexity and Wayra’, scheduled for Tuesday 4 March at 13:15. In this session, Irene Gómez, CEO of Wayra, will discuss with Ryan Foutty, VP of Business at Perplexity (one of the latest startups to receive investment from Wayra), how startups like Perplexity are transforming access to knowledge and fostering collaboration with large corporations, as well as the ethical and trust challenges posed by AI.

In addition, Wayra’s agenda will include debates on investing in startups and collaborating with businesses. These will include ‘Swipe right! Let’s match: What Telcos & VCs are looking for’, which will explore the ‘Alaian’ alliance, which brings together the eleven largest telcos in the world. Also relevant will be the session ‘Corporate Venture Capital (CVC): Choosing the right investment model for growth’, which will bring together experienced CVC leaders and companies considering setting up their own CVC to explore different investment models, their strategic implications and key success factors: “Corporate Investors: Evolution of the CVC landscape”, which will analyse new CVC models and how established CVCs can support newcomers in setting up their funds. Likewise, Paloma Castellano, Director of Wayra Spain, will moderate the session “Self-Expression, AI, and the missing half of digital identity” with Jaime Bosch (Founder & CEO, Voicemod) and TFMJonny (VTuber), who will analyse the role of audio in digital identity, looking at how voice and avatars allow for more authentic self-expression in virtual communities such as gaming and VTubers.

Wayra’s new open innovation strategy celebrates its first year

Exactly one year ago, during its participation in 4YFN 2024, Wayra presented its new strategy, bringing together all of Telefónica’s open innovation initiatives under the same brand and establishing itself as the company’s corporate venture capital. Based on the experience gained in more than 15 years of activity, this new phase focuses on collaborating with large companies and ecosystem players to promote investment and entrepreneurship initiatives. Over the years, Wayra has worked with more than 400 start-ups, generating more than 1.06 billion euros in revenues for Telefónica and 615 million euros for the start-ups themselves. It also has an active portfolio of more than 1,100 start-ups, has invested a total of more than 245 million euros and is a limited partner in 15 investment funds.

More than 30 startups from Wayra’s portfolio present at 4YFN

The startups that will be present at the Wayra stand are:

Monday, 3 March 2025

Bit2Me: Spain’s leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, whose aim is to connect the digital world of bitcoin with the physical world of cash, democratise the token economy and integrate Web3 into the real economy.

Ciudadela: Property Services Marketplace offering a digital approach to managing all aspects of buildings and homes.

Agrinpulse: a start-up specialising in the development of advanced technological solutions for agriculture, with a particular focus on the fruit sector.

Pointee: a platform that helps to monitor and improve RPA processes in your organisation. Companies get real-time information, faster problem solving and a scalable automation ecosystem.

Mitigant: a solution that guarantees companies working with the cloud that it is secure, compatible and resilient 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Remuner: a sales commission platform that helps the user align the objectives of their company and their employees by automating all aspects of variable commission plans.

Legit.Health: a pioneering digital platform which, by analysing images of dermatological pathologies and thanks to algorithms developed in-house, manages not only to provide a top-5 list of possible diagnoses, but also to determine the severity of the diseases and to facilitate the monitoring and prediction of the evolution of treatments.

KPI6: strategic partner of the main consultancies and offers a revolutionary approach to market research through its cutting-edge technologies Market Monitoring Research (MMR) and Generative Market Research (GMR).

Neural Fashion AI: the first platform designed specifically to transform the fashion industry through the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Bondio: helps IoT companies ensure they don’t have permanent roaming problems while offering low-cost options for IoT connectivity.

Tuesday, 4 March

Wise CX: an omnichannel solution focused on optimising customer service by integrating all the contact channels of companies, facilitating traceability and agile resolution of each of the problems of their consumers.

Galtea: a spin-off of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Its mission is to make AI evaluation and governance simple and stress-free, allowing organisations to focus on driving innovation and growth.

Internext: a company dedicated to innovation and disruption. An alternative and different project that seeks a very positive impact on society through innovation and common sense.

Aiphoria: API platform to enhance voice processing capabilities, offering fast and cost-effective transcription and a seamless front-end experience accessed through APIs or applications that offer insights into every network conversation using AI.

Weecover: an insurtech company that provides a wide range of APIs and technological solutions to connect insurers and distributors quickly, competitively and securely. Its Insurance as a Service (IaaS) platform allows the products and services of any insurer to be offered quickly and easily to customers of retail or e-commerce companies, finance companies or electronic equipment companies.

Omniloy: simplifies data analysis for companies through AI-powered tools to enable natural language queries.

Shakers: streamlines and improves the efficiency of hiring processes. It centralises the management of On Demand teams on a single platform: administrative and legal procedures, day-to-day monitoring, in an easy and secure way.

Hiya: protects people from fraudulent calls and spam, connects companies with their customers and helps operators protect their networks.

Securing Sam: offers a seamless, cloud-native network security solution that provides deep visibility and a high level of defence for everything that is not managed.

Kymatio: SaaS for managing internal human-induced risks related to information security.

Wednesday, 5 March

Rapihogar: a neo-assistance platform that allows insurers and large companies to manage home repair and maintenance services

Capably: an enterprise AI management platform that is driving a new era of productivity in which company operations are powered by artificial intelligence.

Inspira: an AI legal assistant for everyday tasks such as research, knowledge management, reading, analysis and reporting.

Alias (Spanish for ‘aka’): this start-up’s mission is to guarantee the safety of robots. Its products include the Robot Immune System (RIS), which protects robots from malware, and Alurity, which simplifies cybersecurity research.

Devengo Earnings: allows real-time payments to be integrated into your products to create extraordinary experiences. Devengo’s API allows your company’s customers to automate account creation and send and receive money in real time atomically and programmatically.

Bankuish: offers credit rating software. Its AI-based tools help assign users appropriate, data-driven credit scores, providing simplified access to pre-approved loans, financial services and tools to increase their credit score.

Beegol: powered by Artificial Intelligence, Beegol provides the most advanced machine learning platform for monitoring, improving and self-repairing internet networks, while reducing the operating costs of telecommunications companies by reducing customer service and unnecessary technical service visits.

Mitiga: a company that combines cutting-edge climate science, AI and high-performance computing to help its clients understand their exposure to climate risk.

Spectronite: specialises in providing advanced 5G backhaul solutions that enable mobile operators to expand their network coverage quickly and cost-effectively.

M.IA: brings together the most advanced AI agents in financial analysis to form a team of virtual advisors.

Thursday, 6 March

Asfin: a financial technology company specialising in offering independent, personalised and accessible financial and banking advice to SMEs in Europe and Latin America to help them achieve their business objectives.

Seven Sector: experts in cybersecurity for companies. They monitor the environment, detect current and potential attacks and protect you against cybercrime that can threaten your company.

Zerod: the first marketplace for ethical hacking services, connecting the world’s best cybersecurity specialists with all types of organisations.

Axelia: they have developed an all-in-one platform to help SMEs and start-ups with all cybersecurity-related processes, including security audits, vulnerability management and real-time monitoring of events, incidents and threats, among other processes.

Trendimensional: a SaaS platform that digitises and accelerates design and prototyping processes in the fashion industry through the use of 3D technology and generative AI. Its platform drives the digital transformation of fashion brands and suppliers by offering 3D prototypes and industrial-grade garment patterns.

