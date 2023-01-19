MWC Barcelona 2023: Where technology, community and commerce converge

Por staff

19/01/2023

MWC Barcelona is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem. Whether you’re a global mobile operator, device manufacturer, technology provider, vendor, content owner, or are simply interested in the future of tech, you need to be here.

Why? Because it’s the one time of year where everyone who’s anyone comes together under one roof. Tens of thousands of senior executives from the top global companies, international governments and trailblazing tech businesses converge at MWC Barcelona to make decisions.

Thought leaders become change-makers

New ideas turn into business deals

And networking means remarkable connections

It’s the place to find out where the industry, your business and your career are headed. Miss out on MWC Barcelona, miss out on the next 12 months.

Event Dates

MWC Barcelona 2023, 27 February – 2 March

Location & Venue

Fira Gran Via

Av. Joan Carles I, 64

08908 L’Hospitalet de Llobregat

Barcelona

Please note that this is not a postal address. Any event materials or shipments will be refused.

Additional info:

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/about