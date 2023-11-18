MWC Barcelona, where technology, community and commerce converge

18/11/2023

18/11/2023

26 – 29 February 2024

Fira Gran Via

MWC Barcelona is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem. Whether you’re a global mobile operator, device manufacturer, technology provider, vendor, content owner, or are simply interested in the future of tech, you need to be here.

Why? Because it’s the one time of year where everyone who’s anyone comes together under one roof. Tens of thousands of senior executives from the top global companies, international governments and trailblazing tech businesses converge at MWC Barcelona to make decisions.

Thought leaders become change-makers

New ideas turn into business deals

And networking means remarkable connections

It’s the place to find out where the industry, your business and your career are headed. Miss out on MWC Barcelona, miss out on the next 12 months. Learn More www.mwcbarcelona.com

