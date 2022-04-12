NAGRA to showcase end-to-end secure content at NAB 2022

Por staff

12/04/2022

NAGRA, a Kudelski Group company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, will feature its leading solutions from across the Kudelski Group that are designed to help content owners, producers and broadcasters securely distribute content from production to delivery at NAB 2022, booth W5508, from April 24-27.

“NAGRA is excited to be back in person at NAB 2022 and looks forward to engaging with clients and prospects in person to discuss new and emerging challenges they’re facing across the entire content value chain,” said Nancy Goldberg, Kudelski Group EVP and Chief Sales Officer for NAGRA. “The year’s lineup includes the latest innovations in pre-release and content streaming protection, forensic watermarking and anti-piracy solutions, as well as our proven, fully-featured secure streaming platform. And, with important topics such as C-band transformation, NextGen TV and cyber-security on the docket, we expect this year’s show will be exciting and informative.”

The NAGRA NAB showcase will include:

· Combatting content piracy from production to distribution:

o Embraced by clients such as The Hollywood Reporter, NAGRA will showcase its collaboration with Vision Media to deliver session-based watermarking and trusted screening solutions to protect content without limits, from pre-release viewing through any point in its lifecycle.

· Active Streaming Protection to holistically combat OTT content and service piracy:

o Securing content and services is never one-dimensional. Active Streaming Protection is a framework of tools and technologies designed to securely address the threat of piracy for OTT content and its underlying service – going beyond multi-DRM to secure content, service, and revenue.

· Fully-featured streaming platforms, offering the best options for content aggregation, curation and monetization:

See more: China’s cloud spend up 45% in 2021 bringing high expectations for 2022

o NAGRA will share the latest news for its solutions to address latest aggregation challenges as operators become digital entertainment hubs – with a focus on HISPASAT, NAGRA’s latest regional collaboration.

· The transformation of the C-Band spectrum and defining the future of satellite distribution

o NAGRA and Harmonic have partnered to enable satellite delivery networks to seamlessly distribute video services with optimized bandwidth, improved quality and premium content protection. As a result, Comcast Technology Solutions has embraced the new technologies to clear the C-Band spectrum successfully while maintaining critical video services quality and resilience to their affiliate partners.

· Insights on the important topics and cyber trends driving the industry:

o Tapping into its NAGRA’s depth of expertise, the company will showcase the opportunities presented by ATSC 3.0/NexGen TV, as well as the emerging role of blockchain and NFTs to prevent broader cyberattacks across the content distribution chain.