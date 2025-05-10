National Technology Day: 1 in 10 adults globally have experienced an AI scam, 77% have lost financially! I

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing not just how we work but also how we handle our money. AI can help with smarter budgeting, faster fraud detection, and overall financial management if used wisely.

Research from the University of Chicago demonstrated that AI models, like ChatGPT, can analyze financial statements to predict stock movements effectively. In some cases, these AI-driven predictions outperformed human analysts, suggesting that AI can be a valuable tool for retail investors seeking to make informed decisions.

However, as technology advances, scams are becoming more sophisticated too. On National Technology Day, Tomi Huttunen, a financial and technology expert from OCS, offers advice on using AI effectively to manage your finances and shares five warning signs to help you stay safe online.



“AI can be a great financial tool,” warns Tomi, “But remember, scammers are getting smarter too!”



Smarter Budgeting and Saving with help of AI



Today’s AI-powered apps can do more than just track your spending. They can analyze your spending habits and suggest practical budgets. Some apps even save or invest your spare change without you needing to lift a finger. Tomi explains, “AI takes the guesswork out of saving. It helps you see spending patterns you might overlook and can avoid bad habits.”



Simplified InvestingRobo-advisors driven by AI can create diverse investment portfolios tailored to your goals and risk tolerance. These tools change strategies based on market changes, making investing easier for everyone. “You don’t need to be a Wall Street expert anymore to invest smartly,” says Tomi. “AI opens up investment growth to everyone.”



Safer Online Gaming and GamblingMany reliable gaming platforms use AI to promote responsible gaming, offering features like deposit limits and spending tracking to keep things under control. “AI lets players enjoy games safely, avoiding spending more than they can afford,” explains Tomi. “It’s a significant boost for financial health in the gaming industry.”



Enhanced Fraud DetectionBanks and financial applications now utilize AI to quickly detect suspicious transactions. AI systems learn typical spending behaviors and flag anything unusual, often stopping fraud before you notice. “AI is like an ever-present financial security guard,” comments Tomi. “It responds faster than any person possibly could.”

Custom Financial AdviceSome services now offer AI-driven financial coaching, providing you with customized advice on saving, investing, paying off debt, and setting financial goals. “Getting personalized financial advice used to be costly, and AI makes it more affordable and available to everyone.”

Warning Signs of Scams



Even as AI makes it easier to manage money, scams are evolving just as quickly. One in 10 adults globally have experienced an AI voice scam, and 77% of those targeted reported financial losses.

From flashy offers to fake apps, scammers are getting better at disguising danger as opportunity. Promises of big returns for little effort are a classic red flag, and legitimate companies will always be upfront about who they are. If it’s hard to find clear information about a business, casino, or app or if you’re being pressured to act fast, it’s worth hitting pause.



Scammers are also creating convincing fake AI apps that steal personal data, so it’s important to only download from trusted sources and always check reviews. Be wary if someone insists on unusual payment methods like gift cards, crypto, or wire transfers, these are often chosen because they’re hard to trace. Tomi advises, “Scammers use payment methods that are tough to trace or reverse. Stick to secure, conventional options.”While AI has opened up smarter, safer ways to handle our money, it also brings new risks. The key is learning how to use the technology wisely. AI can help you save better, invest with more confidence, and protect your finances, but only if you stay alert, informed, and trust your instincts. “Technology’s a brilliant tool, but it’s not a shield, the more you understand how it works and where the risks are, the better you’ll be at using it to your advantage.”

“On Technology Day this year, it’s worth remembering that while AI and tech have opened the door to smarter ways of managing money, they’ve also created new opportunities for scams, the tools we use to budget, invest, and protect our finances have never been more powerful, but neither have the tactics used to exploit them. Use the tech to your advantage, but stay alert. Safe online habits are just as important as smart ones.” – Says Tomi Huttunen, wealth and technology expert.

