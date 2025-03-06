NATIX Network expands DePIN ecosystem with VX360 and Drive& App growth

06/03/2025

With an HQ in Hamburg, Germany and the team from all over the world – NATIX Network, a leading innovator among Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), continues its rapid expansion with a growing global community, a thriving token economy, and the introduction of VX360 – a next-generation decentralized data collection device. Built on blockchain technology and powered by AI, NATIX is revolutionizing real-world data collection by incentivizing users to contribute valuable geospatial insights while maintaining full privacy.

Expanding the Boundaries of DePIN

The DePIN sector has experienced explosive growth over the past year, with early-stage funding surging by 296% in 2024. This surge in investment highlights a growing interest in decentralized infrastructure solutions. NATIX Network stands at the forefront of this movement, leveraging its Smartphone DePIN strategy to transform everyday activities into opportunities for decentralized collaboration.

By utilizing AI-powered data collection via Drive& app, NATIX’s infrastructure has mapped over 131 million kilometers across 171 countries. Its flagship product, the Drive& app, has onboarded more than 200,000 users, who actively contribute metadata from their daily commutes while being rewarded in NATIX’s native crypto token. This seamless integration of user incentives and decentralized infrastructure underscores the project’s long-term vision for a more efficient and privacy-focused data ecosystem.

Drive& App: The Cornerstone of Mobile DePIN

The Drive& app exemplifies how blockchain-based incentives can encourage widespread adoption of decentralized networks. As drivers traverse cities and highways, their smartphones act as real-time data collection tools, capturing essential metadata on traffic patterns, road conditions, and environmental insights. Unlike traditional mapping services, NATIX ensures that all data is processed on-device, meaning that sensitive information never leaves the user’s phone.

The app’s reward structure enables drivers to earn $NATIX tokens for their contributions, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem where participants benefit directly from their involvement. With a rapidly growing user base, the DePIN Crypto economy continues to expand, making it one of the most promising sectors in the Web3 space.

$NATIX Token: Fueling the DePIN Economy

At the core of NATIX’s ecosystem lies the $NATIX token, which serves as the primary incentive mechanism for contributors. As of July 2024, the token is publicly traded on the Solana blockchain, offering holders access to staking rewards, governance participation, and in-app earnings. The project also employs a buyback-and-burn mechanism, ensuring long-term value preservation through periodic token reductions. As of today, 110.4M $NATIX tokens have been burned.

To sweeten the deal, NATIX also offers a crypto staking platform, allowing token holders to earn up to 35% APY by committing their assets to the network. This approach not only enhances liquidity within the NATIX ecosystem but also reinforces long-term community engagement.

Introducing VX360: Decentralized Data Collection for Autonomous Driving

The latest addition to NATIX’s ecosystem, VX360, is designed to revolutionize decentralized data collection for autonomous vehicle training and advanced mapping. As a TESLA DePIN device, VX360 connects to Tesla vehicles, offering owners expanded storage for their vehicle camera footage while simultaneously contributing geospatial data to the NATIX network.

By harnessing decentralized contributions, VX360 can enhance scenario generation for self-driving AI models. The device facilitates close to real-time navigation improvements by identifying temporary and time sensitive changes on the roads be it roadblocks, new traffic signs, or construction zones. The global autonomous driving industry is projected to reach $60 billion by 2030, and VX360 positions NATIX as a key player in providing high-quality, decentralized data solutions.

A Future Powered by DePIN

As DePIN technology gains mainstream traction, NATIX Network remains committed to driving innovation in decentralized infrastructure. The company’s advancements in AI, blockchain incentives, and real-time geospatial data collection reinforce its leadership in the industry. With active contributors spanning across the globe, NATIX is setting a new standard for user-driven data ecosystems.

