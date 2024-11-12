NatWest app down as bank says ‘no timescale for resolution’

Por staff

12/11/2024

The NatWest banking app has stopped working, with thousands of customers reporting issues accessing the service.

Mobile banking users have been unable to access their accounts, while the UK bank’s social media channels have said there is “no timescale for a resolution at this stage”.

Reports of log-in failures have flooded tech help site Down Detector, spiking rapidly from 8am. There are now more than 1,000 reports from unhappy users.

Writing on social media platform X, the NatWest help account said: “We’re aware of the issue and our technical teams are looking into this. There is no timescale for a resolution at this stage, though the team will be working to resolve this ASAP.”

The outage marks the second time this year that the mobile banking service has gone down. At the end of August, both Natwest and the Royal Bank of Scotland’s services crashed for a few hours.

Customers have taken to social media to complain, expressing outrage at being unable to manage their bank accounts. One user said: “Hi, NatWest app is down again. This is happening too frequently.”

Another added: “App not working… Get it sorted pronto NatWest. Also if down and has been for around 40 minutes, why have you failed to update the website?”

The bank responded with a back-up solution to unhappy customers: “If you need urgent access to your account you can try logging in to online banking on the website or calling the telephone team using the number on the back of your card.”

The most recent service update from the bank advised customers that “routine maintenance” was due to take place between 2am and 6am on Sunday, meaning the mobile app “may be unavailable for periods during these times”.

Official guidance from the bank on social media says customers should use online banking or ring their helplines to access accounts in the meantime.

Source: Independent

See more: Nokia gets ball rolling on Costa Rica 5G

See more: AT&T scores spectrum from UScellular in $1B cash deal

See more: What does Trump US election win mean for telecom?