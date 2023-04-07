Nawa Technologies prepares for future global growth with appointment of Antoine Saucier as new CEO

07/04/2023

NAWA Technologies, a pioneer of revolutionary nanotechnology enabling game-changing energy storage and composite material products, has appointed Antoine Saucier as its new CEO.

Bringing over 25 years of automotive industry experience in leadership positions at PSA Peugeot Citroën, Valeo, Hutchinson and TomTom to NAWA, Saucier has a long track record in delivering innovative solutions to the world’s leading OEM brands.

In his previous role as Managing Director of TomTom, Saucier boosted and transformed the company’s automotive business to multi €Billion of orders with the world’s leading OEMs.

NAWA’s next-generation energy storage and advanced composite products are all based on one patented in-house developed technology, Vertically Aligned Carbon Nano Tubes (VACNT), with the company’s innovations offering enormous potential across multiple sectors.

With Saucier’s strong combination of achieving success in the introduction of new technologies to leading OEMs and extensive business development experience, he will play a vital role in the acceleration of the development and industrialisation of NAWA’s products.

Antoine Saucier, NAWA Technologies CEO, commented: “I am delighted to be joining NAWA at this exciting time. The company is a pioneer in the development of Vertically Aligned Carbon Nano Tubes (VACNT), a revolutionary technology that has a rich variety of applications, from energy storage to advanced composites, across many fast-growing global sectors, including the automotive industry.



“As NAWA enters its next fundraising round, I will draw upon my expertise to focus on bringing these products to market quickly, delivering on the enormous global potential of the business.”