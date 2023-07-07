NEAR targeting the global OS market projected to hit the $49 billion mark in 2027

07/07/2023

Operating systems (OS) are the backbone of any digital device, enabling users to interact with software applications and utilize hardware functionalities. Whether it’s a smartphone, laptop, or Internet of Things (IoT) device, the OS bridges users and their gadgets. With the proliferation of digital lifestyles, the global OS market is witnessing exponential growth.

According to a recent BitcoinCasinos.com report, the global OS market will reach $49 billion by 2027. That’s a significant rise from the segment’s $45.17 B in 2022. With this projected growth, the opportunities for tech companies to provide this essential service are immense. And one player seeking to make its mark in this space is the NEAR protocol.

NEAR’s Blockchain Operating System

In March 2023, NEAR launched its Blockchain Operating System (BOS). BOS seeks to counteract the centralization inherent in Web 2 OS systems while addressing the obstacles of decentralization hindering the development of Web 3 OS solutions. It’s an open-source and interoperable platform that empowers developers to create decentralized OSs using familiar programming languages.

BitcoinCasinos investment lead Edith Reads has shared her perspective on the development. She holds that NEAR’s entry into the OS space is a strategic move that showcases the company’s desire to expand beyond blockchain and create a user-friendly and scalable decentralized application platform. According to her:

“NEAR Protocol’s foray into the global OS market signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of blockchain technology. By offering a versatile platform that bridges the gap between centralized and decentralized systems, NEAR Protocol has the potential to redefine the way we perceive and interact with digital environments. This move could benefit individual users by providing enhanced security, privacy, and control and catalyze a paradigm shift in the broader tech industry.”

Harnessing The Power Of Blockchain

One of the significant motivations behind NEAR Protocol’s entry into the OS market was the opportunity to harness the growing potential of the blockchain industry. The platform’s focus on usability, scalability, and developer-friendly features has attracted a strong community of users and developers.

NEAR employs a sharded, proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, offering high transaction throughput and low latency, making it an ideal choice for decentralized applications (dApps). The protocol has gained recognition as a reliable and forward-thinking blockchain platform with its strategic partnerships.

As the OS market continues to expand, NEAR’s BOS platform has the potential to revolutionize the way users interact with their gadgets. The ability to use familiar programming languages to create Web 3 OS solutions on any blockchain means that developers can create more secure and efficient applications.

Users can access these apps without purchasing cryptocurrencies from the outset, improving accessibility for those new to the crypto space. NEAR hosts over 20 million accounts and tons of blockchain projects. Therefore its entry into the OS market could bring myriads of users aboard the Web 3 ecosystem.

