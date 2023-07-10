NEC sets ambitious enterprise sales target for AI

Por staff

10/07/2023

Japan-based NEC unveiled a trio of generative AI initiatives targeted at enterprise customers and set the goal of reaching sales of JPY50 billion ($349.4 million) over the next three years.

The company stated it will offer generative AI service licences for proprietary large language models (LLM), together with dedicated hardware, software and consulting services beginning this month, then expand to new markets from April 2024.

NEC noted it is working with ten companies and universities to launch its Generative AI Advanced Customer Programme aimed at developing LLM and related software for clients, including company-specific models and applications.

It also established the NEC Generative AI Hub to promote business transformation, offering customers access to researchers, engineers and consultants who provide precise instructions to create customised AI systems.

NEC explained while generative AI is attracting significant market attention, using the technology can introduce security issues related to information leakage and vulnerability, along with accuracy concerns.

Its LLM features high Japanese proficiency and a compact model size which can run on standard GPU servers, NEC stated.

The company began using generative AI internally in May, claiming it built a system that can be used safely and securely by employees in two weeks.

