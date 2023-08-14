Net Zero News: Empowering climate action through effective reporting

14/08/2023

Net Zero unveils its latest video release, Net Zero Speaks with Bernadette Woods Placky, featuring an exclusive interview with Emmy-winning meteorologist and climate activist, Bernadette Woods Placky. In this compelling conversation, Woods Placky explores with youth climate activist Ana Hanhausen the crucial role of effective reporting in fostering public understanding of climate change threats and driving urgent action.

Bernadette Woods Placky serves as the director of Climate Central’s esteemed Climate Matters program. The interview reveals the program’s invaluable contributions to science-based reporting, providing journalists nationwide with essential weather and climate insights.

Recognizing the urgency of the climate crisis, Bernadette emphasizes the significance of building partnerships between media, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions. Collaborating across sectors strengthens our collective capacity to implement emissions reduction strategies and inspire transformative change.

Woods Placky also elaborates on how effective reporting transcends geographical boundaries, making climate change threats relatable for people from different states and countries. Such understanding is instrumental in motivating individuals and societies to take immediate climate action.

