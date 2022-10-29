Netherlands is the most crypto obsessed country in the world, study finds

Netherlands ranks as the most crypto-obsessed county in the world, according to a new study analysing searches for cryptocurrencies across 100 countries. 

Cryptocurrency education platform CryptoManiaks combined monthly Google searches for ten of the most popular cryptocurrencies across the worlds 100 most populated countries. They looked at the combined number of searches for these cryptocurrencies as a percentage of each country’s population size, to calculate the proportion of residents searching each month. 

1. Netherlands – 1,445,150 searches per month (8.2% of population) 

The Netherlands was found to have the highest global percentage of cryptocurrency searchers, with 1.4 million monthly searches – the equivalent of 8.2% of the country’s population making a cryptocurrency related search every month. The largest proportion of these searches were for Bitcoin, at 964,000 searches per month on average.   

Surprisingly, the country’s second most searched currency was volatile meme coin, Dogecoin, which receives 201,000 searches per month – more than double the searches for Ethereum (99,000 monthly searches) which comes third. 

2. Turkey – 4,663,600 searches per month (5.5% of population) 

Turkey ranked as the second most crypto-obsessed, with 4.7 million searches per month, the equivalent of 5.5% of its population searching for cryptocurrencies each month. Bitcoin was also the most searched for cryptocurrency among Turkish residents, accounting for 68% of the country’s total searches. Out of all the countries in the study, Turkey is home to the biggest Dogecoin fans, with 812,000 searches a month on average for the currency – more searches than any other country. 

3. Germany – 4,236,800 searches per month (5.1% of population) 

Germany ranks third with 4.2 million monthly searches, or 5.1% of the population searching for the most popular cryptocurrencies. As Europe’s second most populous country, it mirrors Turkey’s search habits, with Bitcoin being the most searched cryptocurrency followed by Dogecoin and Ethereum respectively. 

4. Canada – 1,671,800 searches per month (4.3% of population)  

Canada ranks as the fourth most crypto obsessed country, with 1.7 million monthly searches, the equivalent of 4.3% of the country’s population searching for the ten most popular cryptocurrencies each month. With 1 in 25 people Canadians interested in cryptocurrencies, Canada also follows the trend where Bitcoin remains most popular, with Dogecoin again beating out Ethereum to take second place. 

5. Czech Republic – 448,550 searches per month (4.3% of population) 

The Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, rounds off the top five most crypto obsessed countries with a modest 448,550 searches each month. Czechia’s smaller population size of 10.5 million enables it high ranking, which also sees 4.3% of its residents searching for popular cryptocurrencies each month. Bitcoin was Czechia’s most searched cryptocurrency by a large majority, accounting for 359,000 of the monthly searches. 

Where do the UK and US rank? 

United Kingdom   

The UK ranked 12th overall, with 1,753,000 cryptocurrency searches per month – the equivalent of 2.6% of the population searching each month. 

United States 

Despite having the highest overall total across the ten cryptocurrencies, at 6,546,100 searches per month, the United States ranked as the 15th most crypto obsessed country when accounting for it population size – at just 1.9% of the population searching for these cryptocurrencies. 

“It will come as no surprise that Americans are frequent searchers of cryptocurrency, a spokesperson from CryptoManiaks commented.  

“However, by considering how populous a country is, we are able to generate a much more accurate picture of a country’s general interest levels in crypto. European countries tend to dominate the rankings, accounting for seven of the ten countries that make the top ten. 

“Interestingly, Dogecoin’s popularity has surpassed that of Ethereum in a significant number of countries, with nearly 2 million more monthly searches worldwide for the coin, when considering searches over the past 12 months,” they added. 

Top 15 countries searching the most for popular cryptocurrencies 

      Rank     Country     Monthly Google searches     Total monthly searches     Population size     Total searches as % of population     Searches per 1,000 people 
  ‘binance coin’   ‘bitcoin’   ‘cardano’   ‘dogecoin’   ‘ethereum’   ‘polkadot’   ‘solana’   ‘tether’   ‘usd coin’   ‘xrp’ 
    1.   Netherlands   6,700   964,000   104,000   201,000   99,000   12,000   250   3,000   1,200   54,000   1,445,150   17,564,014   8.2%   82 
    2.   Turkey   2,500   3,150,000   3,300   812,000   419,000   20,000   4,900   31,000   1,900   219,000   4,663,600   85,341,241   5.5%   55 
    3.   Germany   19,000   3,060,000   186,000   540,000   270,000   22,000   900   47,000   1,900   90,000   4,236,800   83,369,843   5.1%   51 
    4.   Canada   4,400   904,000   66,000   425,000   184,000   9,100   1,000   7,100   1,200   70,000   1,671,800   38,454,327   4.3%   43 
    5.   Czech Republic   900   359,000   350   40,000   38,000   2,500   3,200   1,000   200   3,400   448,550   10,493,986   4.3%   43 
    6.   Belgium   2,100   344,000   25,000   59,000   42,000   4,900   3,100   1,000   350   6,500   487,950   11,655,930   4.2%   42 
    7.   Australia   4,000   590,000   73,000   227,000   15,000   13,000   100   4,300   1,100   72,000   999,500   26,177,413   3.8%   38 
    8.   Sweden   700   278,000   800   66,000   33,000   3,000   3,000   2,000   200   7,500   394,200   10,549,347   3.7%   37 
    9.   Spain   4,400   1,200,000   95,000   2,600   130,000   22,000   4,000   5,500   700   8,100   1,472,300   47,558,630   3.1%   31 
    10.   Poland   3,600   802,000   3,400   124,000   89,000   12,000   4,900   4,100   450   4,200   1,047,650   39,857,145   2.6%   26 
    11.   Portugal   1,000   169,000   19,000   36,000   28,000   3,700   3,000   1,800   200   6,400   268,100   10,270,865   2.6%   26 
    12.   United Kingdom   11,000   1,310,000   106,000   9,800   203,000   15,000   700   16,000   1,500   80,000   1,753,000   67,508,936   2.6%   26 
    13.   France   7,600   1,170,000   70,000   175,000   173,000   17,000   1,600   16,000   1,100   12,000   1,643,300   64,626,628   2.5%   25 
    14.   Italy   5,900   876,000   8,000   166,000   83,000   13,000   600   4,900   450   8,100   1,165,950   59,037,474   2.0%   20 
    15.   United States   16,000   4,570,000   247,000   729,000   611,000   40,000   6,900   88,000   1,200   237,000   6,546,100   338,289,857   1.9%   19 

