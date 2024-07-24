New leadership to drive tTech’s IT and cybersecurity vision

Por staff

24/07/2024

tTech is set to enhance its managed security services, particularly in the area of cybersecurity under the leadership of of new CEO Kevin Gordon.

Gordon is part of the duo that owns Florida-based Simply Secure Limited, which recently acquired a 49.1 per cent stake in tTech. Gordon and Simply Secure’s co-founder Rob Mayo-Smith have now joined tTech’s board.

In announcing the acquisition, tTech noted that Gordon’s and Mayo-Smith’s investment in the 18-year-old company was a strategic decision to align their goals of promoting technological advancement and cybersecurity excellence.

After spending 28 years in telecommunications at Cable & Wireless Jamaica and Digicel, Gordon witnessed firsthand the devastating impact cyber threats could have on businesses and individuals. This led him to form Simply Secure in 2019 to combat these threats.

“The need for advanced, proactive cybersecurity measures became increasingly evident, and I felt compelled to create a solution that could not only respond to threats but prevent them from occurring in the first place. Simply Secure LLC was born out of this vision,” Gordon said.

Now, five years after starting his cybersecurity firm, Gordon believes that the unified approach of tTech and Simply Secure, which he leads, will provide seamless service delivery and comprehensive IT solutions.Advertisement

“tTech brings a wealth of experience in managed IT services, while Simply Secure excels in innovative cybersecurity solutions. By combining our expertise, we can offer comprehensive, end-to-end IT services that address the full spectrum of our clients’ needs. This includes everything from routine IT management to advanced threat detection and response,” Gordon told Loop News.

Gordon’s first order of business is to integrate tTech’s operations with Simply Secure by aligning their visions and goals, combining expertise, merging technology platforms, and cross-training.

Born in Kingston on Devon Avenue, Slipe Road, Gordon describes himself as a Christian deeply rooted in family. He is a devoted husband with two daughters and credits his single mother, Angela Folkes, who married Lloyd Folkes (a man he calls dad), for teaching him the meaning of true love.

“The combination of their love and commitment made me the man I am today,” he said.

Gordon hopes to take a unified, family-oriented approach to streamline the operations of tTech and Simply Secure.

“This new chapter is not just about business; it’s about making a meaningful impact. I am excited to work with the talented team at tTech to deliver top-tier IT services and drive digital transformation. Together, we can foster a more secure, efficient, and innovative technological landscape,” he said.

Gordon is also inspired by a deep sense of responsibility to protect organisations and individuals from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

“My work in cybersecurity is driven by the desire to make the digital world a safer place. Witnessing the devastating effects of cyberattacks on businesses and individuals fuels my commitment to develop and implement innovative solutions that can preemptively counter these threats,” he noted. He also aims to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity in the Caribbean region, ensuring access to the same level of protection as more developed countries.

To achieve this, Gordon is keen on investing in talent development and forming strategic partnerships to deliver exceptional value to clients. For instance, Gordon plans to leverage Simply Secure’s existing presence in Fort Lauderdale and its contract with the US government to help all staff complete Criminal Justice Information Services – FBI certification.

“We also plan to expand tTech’s market reach and enhance our service offerings by utilising Simply Secure’s client base and network, introducing tTech’s comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions to new markets,” he said.

tTech listed on January 7, 2016, as the first technology company on that market, raising $50.26 million with all employees becoming shareholders. Employees were able to purchase shares at $0.75 compared to the general public price of $2.50.

Edward “Teddy” Alexander, tTech founder and board chair, commented following the acquisition: “I am confident that Simply Secure’s involvement will bring new resources and expertise to tTech Limited. Their focus on managed security services aligns perfectly with our strategic goals.”Loop is better in the app. Customize your news feed, save articles for later, view your reading history and more. Click the links below to download the app for Android and IOS.

Source: jamaica.loonews

See more: TCI: Navigating the energy trilemma amidst soaring energy demand

See more: Dominican Republic to reach US$4,500 MM in foreign direct investment by year’s end

See more: Dominican Republic should take advantage of Center of Excellence in Costa Rica