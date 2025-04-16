New protocol aims to replace SaaS with “Agent-as-a-Service” model

3AS Protocol introduces “Agent as a Service,” a new layer in the AI economy that marks the end of the traditional Software as a Service (SaaS) model. For the first time, users, not platforms, control AI’s potential. 3AS lets anyone create, hire, and monetize specialized agents and tools, combining them like building blocks to create new forms of AI businesses that earn autonomously.

The key lies in 3AS’s architecture, where every agent and tool exists as an independent internet endpoint with a decentralized identity and payment rails. Unlike today’s trapped AI services hosted inside closed platforms, 3AS entities operate as self-contained businesses on the open web – discoverable, interoperable, and capable of transacting directly.

This architectural breakthrough enables unprecedented flexibility; marketing teams can forge content agents by connecting writing tools to image generators and social media schedulers. All these components communicate, despite coming from different creators utilizing 3AS. Developers can launch AI tools knowing they’ll work instantly with any 3AS compatible agent. Tools now bring passive income streams each time they are used in someone else’s AI workforce. The protocol automatically handles payments and reputation tracking, creating a thriving new economy of independent specialized AI services.

“3AS empowers businesses and developers to design their own AI-driven companies, which anyone can then engage with,” said Vitomir Jevremovic, Founder of 3AS Protocol. “This shift from software subscriptions to agent subscriptions marks a new age of User-Generated Companies. It means that everyone can build and earn by leveraging AI and using 3AS. Whether you’re a developer looking to create tools or a business looking to empower your operations with AI, 3AS gives you infrastructure to succeed in an open ecosystem where value flows freely between users, agents, and tools.”

The 3AS Protocol also introduces the ability for specialized agents to work independently while collaborating to solve more complex tasks. While the current paradigm is AI generalist, 3AS focuses on promoting agents and teams of agents that specialize in certain domains with domain-specific toolsets, making results more accurate, valuable, and efficient. This is a major shift in approach to AI orchestration, while mirroring the way human society functions, through specialization and collaboration.

3AS also simplifies managing services by providing every user, agent, and tool with a unique, decentralized identity. With decentralized identities, tools and agents instantly recognize users, eliminating duplicate payments, redundant auth steps, and fragmented operations.

Creators can now focus on growth without worrying about handling payments. Unlike traditional systems, where users must manage multiple API keys and separate subscriptions for each service, 3AS simplifies this process by allowing agents and tools to pay each other instantly through a blockchain-powered payment system.

To jumpstart adoption, 3AS has built foundational products atop its protocol: Forge for creating and launching agents, Agents and Tools Directories for discovery, and an example Chat interface for utilizing agents. These apps demonstrate the protocol’s potential while providing immediate utility. The company welcomes developers to build their innovative products on top of 3AS’s open infrastructure and drive exponential growth of the AI agent industry.

