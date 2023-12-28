New study reveals the Asian languages that Americans want to learn the most

A new study by Asian language specialists LTL Language School reveals that Japanese is the language Americans want to learn the most.

The study analysed 42 East and South Asian languages combined with 24 keywords to generate over 900 combinations. These were then run through Google Keyword Planner to obtain the monthly search volumes averaged over the past 12 months in the US.

Topping the list is Japanese, capturing the hearts and minds of language enthusiasts across the United States. With an impressive average monthly search volume of 170,927.5, Japanese might owe its popularity to the influence of media such as anime and manga that, over the past few years, have become mainstream in the States. Examples of such popular titles are One Piece, Naruto, and Attack on Titan.

Japanese is also the language people want to learn the most in 49 out of 50 states, except for Nebraska where it comes in second.

Following closely behind is Korean, ranking second in the preferences of language learners with an average monthly search volume of 133,886.7. The popularity of Korean culture, including K-dramas and K-pop – the so-called Hallyu (Korean wave) – likely contributed to the significant interest in learning the language.

Mandarin, one of the world’s most widely spoken languages, and one of the most difficult ones to learn, secures the third spot with an average monthly search volume of 52,745.8. As China continues to play a prominent role on the global stage, interest in learning Mandarin remains steady.

Further down on the list, Hindi takes fourth place with 37,790 average monthly searches. Regardless of being just one of 22 official languages and one of the 121 languages spoken in India, Hindi has the most speakers in the country at 57.09% of the population either as a first or second language.

The top five closes with Thai which received 36,630 average monthly searches. Known for its tonal nuances and unique script, learning Thai provides an immersive experience into the region’s rich heritage.

Top 10 Asian languages that Americans want to learn the most Rank Language Avg. Monthly Search Volume 1 Japanese 170,927.5 2 Korean 133,886.7 3 Mandarin 52,745.8 4 Hindi 37,790 5 Thai 36,630 6 Vietnamese 31,420 7 Persian 24,029.2 8 Filipino 18,844.2 9 Khmer 15,896.7 10 Telugu 15,776.7

Max Hobbs, LTL Language School Marketing Director commented on the findings: “The study underscores a growing trend in the United States, where individuals are increasingly drawn to the cultural richness and economic opportunities associated with learning Asian languages. From business endeavors to personal enrichment, Americans are investing time and resources to broaden their linguistic horizons.

“As cultural exchange and global connectivity continue to thrive, it’s inspiring to see Americans embrace the beauty and diversity of Asian languages. This data not only reflects a keen interest in language learning but also highlights the importance of fostering cross-cultural understanding in our interconnected world.”

