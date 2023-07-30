New study reveals the cryptocoins that the US wants to sell the most

30/07/2023

A new study has revealed the cryptocoins Americans want to sell the most, with Bitcoin taking the top spot.

The research was conducted by crypto gambling experts at cryptogambling.tv, who analyzed Google Trends data to establish the cryptocurrencies the US wants to sell the most out of the 24 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, giving an average weekly search volume for the interest in selling each cryptocoin.

The study revealed that Bitcoin has the highest number of searches from Americans looking to sell this cryptocurrency. Searches to ‘sell bitcoin’ were the highest at the end of July in the United States and worldwide.

Many factors might sway someone to sell their Bitcoin, with the main reason being the current financial and economic strain many countries in the world are facing, prompting people to tap out and cut their losses. Last year the price of the cryptocoin dropped below $16,000, which highlights its downfall tremendously, and with Bitcoin’s value being based purely on speculation, it can be challenging for those who don’t know whether or not to stick with it.

Ethereum is the second cryptocoin Americans want to sell the most, with searches for ‘sell Ethereum’ being the highest in September worldwide. Although the currency is known for owning around 20% of the global crypto market, those wanting to invest tend to agree that it is one of the safest long-term coins. The current price of Ethereum is $1,458, and with the cryptocoin shifting its process from PoW to PoS, it’s predicted its supply may reduce.

XRP is the third cryptocoin Americans want to sell the most, as it is predicted that its price will be near $0.198 by the end of this year. XRP runs by RippleNet and is a low-cost coin which is excellent for those who want to begin investing; however, due to the current lawsuit proceedings with the SEC, there is a significant decrease in interest for the currency, which has undoubtedly urged investors to act fast and sell.

The fourth cryptocoin Americans want to sell the most is Dogecoin, which, although it has remained one of the top cryptocurrencies in the industry, is still not a solid investment for many investors. The coin rose over 15,000% over 2021, and for a cryptocoin which was created as a joke when it first began, it has truly exceeded expectations. Many avoid investing in Dogecoin due to its price volatility, no supply limit, and not being as widely accepted as other competing coins; these are reasons why many also want to sell.

Shiba Inu is the fifth cryptocoin that Americans are looking to sell, and while the coin is top-rated, it is advised that those looking to invest should not use it as a long-term investment. The coin is down almost 92% since 2021, but many investors hope it will still go up in time as it is currently at over 589 trillion.

An expert at cryptogambling.tv commented: “The cryptocurrency market is forever fluctuating, and with the increase in economic stress worldwide, it can be an uncertain and nerve-racking time for those hoping to make sound investments in the crypto world.

“This study offers an interesting insight into which cryptocoins Americans currently want to sell, with Bitcoin being the most popular to sell.”

The cryptocoins Americans want to sell the most

Rank Cryptocoin 1 Bitcoin 2 Ethereum 3 XRP 4 Dogecoin 5 Shiba Inu 6 Avalanche 6 Solana 7 TRON 8 Monero 9 Uniswap 9 Polygon 10 Tether

