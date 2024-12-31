New study reveals these are the best countries for gaming

New study reveals these are the best countries for gaming

Por staff

31/12/2024

A new study has revealed the best countries for gamers by calculating their gaming index score, and South Korea topped the ranking.

CS gaming site Clash.gg analyzed two factors: download rate and total bytes per person from Steam Stats to create an index score out of 100 for each country. They ranked the index scores from highest to lowest to reveal the 10 best countries for gamers.

South Korea has come first with the best download rates and highest data usage for gaming per person, combining to make an index score of 94.14 out of 100. South Korean gamers have an average download rate of 135.4 Mbps and use 519.82 MB of data per person per week for gaming.

Spain ranks second as the best country for gamers and has an index score of 93.06 for gaming. Gamers in Spain have an average download rate of 134.9 Mbps and use approximately 396.56 MB of data per person weekly for gaming.

In third place is Iceland, where gamers also benefit from fast download rates and high data usage for gaming. This country’s score is 92.63 out of 100. In Iceland, the average download rate is 128.30 Mbps, and across seven days, each gamer uses 1,296.58 MB of data.

Denmark is in fourth place, with an index score of 92.44. In Denmark, gamers experience an average download rate of 129.2 Mbps and use 1,025.53 MB of data per person per week for gaming.

Chile ranks fifth with a score of 88.52 out of 100 on the gaming index. Chilean gamers each use 406.94 MB of data for gaming every week at a download rate of 127.3 Mbps.

The United States ranks sixth with a gaming index score of 85.12. Americans use 848.38 MB of gaming data per week per gamer, with an average download rate of 118.1 Mbps.

Canada ranks seventh with an index score of 84.29, based on download rates and data usage for gaming. Canadian gamers each use 888.06 MB of data on gaming weekly, achieving download rates of 116.5 Mbps.

Qatar is in eighth place, scoring 84.20 in the gaming index, just below Canada. In Qatar, gamers each use 293.58 MB weekly, with a 116.5 Mbps download rate.

The Netherlands ranks ninth, where gamers enjoy fast download rates and higher data usage for gaming, with an index score of 83.58. Dutch gamers have an average download rate of 117 Mbps, each using 635.62 MB of data for gaming every week.

New Zealand ranks tenth, with a gaming index score of 81.89 out of 100. Each gamer in New Zealand uses 734.61 MB for gaming weekly, with an average download rate of 113.5 Mbps.

Top 10: The best countries for gamers

Rank Country Gaming Index Score 1 South Korea 94.14 2 Spain 93.06 3 Iceland 92.63 4 Denmark 92.44 5 Chile 88.52 6 United States 85.12 7 Canada 84.29 8 Qatar 84.20 9 Netherlands 83.58 10 New Zealand 81.89

Gabriele Asaro, Head of SEO and Research at Clash.gg, commented on the findings: “The best countries for gamers often excel in internet infrastructure, boasting top-tier download speeds and high data usage tailored for gaming. Nations like South Korea lead the pack with lightning-fast broadband, low latency, and high average download rates, ensuring smooth gameplay especially for data-intensive titles.

“The countries in the ranking not only have advanced digital networks but also a large percentage of the population actively engage in gaming, leading to higher bytes used per person for gaming activities. This creates a perfect environment for casual and competitive gamers.”

See more: Southern & eastern countries show greatest growth potential in Europe

See more: Europeans and their resistance to Big Tech

See more: Five facts about electric vehicles in 2024