New York City will host the next edition of Smart City Expo USA

Por staff

10/07/2023

Smart City Expo USA (SCEUSA), the North American edition of , Fira de Barcelona’s leading event on cities and urban innovation, lands in New York. From 4 to 5 October, 100 speakers, 300 government representatives and 75 companies will take part in the United States edition of the urban summit to discuss how smart cities can contribute to the well-being of their citizens. Organized by Fira de Barcelona, in collaboration with Office of the Mayor, the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation (NYCOTI), the African American Mayors Association (AAMA), and the National League of Cities (NLC), SCEUSA will take place at New York’s Pier 36 conference and expo hall under the theme ‘The Future is Here.’ The event aims to explore the opportunities for economic progress offered by digital transformation, analyze the most current and emerging trends in technology, and build discussions with the goal of creating more connected, equitable cities that foster the development and well-being of people and their communities.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “we are thrilled to welcome Smart City Expo USA to the greatest city in the world. The theme ‘The Future is Here’ speaks to the urgency of addressing issues ranging from AI and workforce development to climate change and infrastructure now. It also lets the world know that the future of innovation and cutting-edge technology is here in NYC – a city that serves 8MM people and has a $100BN budget”

Ricard Zapatero, Director of International Business at Fira de Barcelona, said that “we are delighted that a metropolis like New York is joining the group of cities around the world hosting Smart City Expo.” “We are sure that its leadership, global influence and dynamism will provide a new impetus to urban transformation”, added Zapatero.

2023 Conference Themes

The new edition of Smart City Expo USA will revolve around a conference with six main themes: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, finance, urban infrastructure, climate change, and culture. More than 100 speakers will address issues such as inequality in access to the digital environment, the redefinition of the relationship between governments and citizens, advances in connected mobility, the ethical application of algorithmic and AI systems, and circular economy and sustainable construction, among many others.

Apart from the conference program, SCEUSA will also have an exhibition space with 75 companies showcasing innovative solutions in the field of smart cities, along with workshops and demonstrations.

In addition, with the goal of bringing the event to the entire population, a Community Day will be held on 3 October, which will include activities in neighborhoods, universities, and innovation spaces across the five boroughs of New York.

Fira de Barcelona in the world

Organizing international editions of Smart City Expo World Congress, held every year in Barcelona, is part of Fira de Barcelona’s internationalization strategy. Dozens of cities in the United States, Latin America, Europe and Asia have already hosted the event since 2013. This year, shows have been organized in Curitiba (Brazil), Mérida (Mexico), Bogotá (Colombia), Santiago del Estero (Argentina) and two more are still to come in Doha (Qatar) and Shanghai (China).

See more: Meta platforms readies Twitter rival launch

See more: Google dominates search engine market – but not in China

See more: 5G growth progresses as new services are developed