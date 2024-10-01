New York Climate Week Highlights Impact of U.S. Climate Policy on Latinos and Latin America

Latino leaders and organizations gathered at New York Climate Week to highlight the critical role of the Latino community in addressing climate change. The event featured a panel discussion, media brief, workshop, and networking opportunities focused on environmental justice, sustainable communities, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

NYCW served as a platform for Latinos to amplify their voices and advocate for a just and sustainable future. Participants emphasized the need for equitable policies, investments in renewable energy, and community-led initiatives to mitigate the disproportionate impact of climate change on Latino communities. The event also showcased innovative solutions and best practices developed by Latino-led organizations and leaders.

While acknowledging the progress in the transition to a clean energy economy since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, participants stressed the importance of the upcoming elections to protect the advances and ensure the continuity of this transition.

“We need continuity for the impact of this law to be seen. It is neither a red nor a blue problem. It’s a green problem,” said Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder of VoLo Foundation. “It impacts all of us, and we need to be aware that sustainability is what we want for future generations.”

Encouraged by VoLo Foundation, this edition of NYCW presents topics in Spanish for the first time. Many Latino organizations and individuals have valuable expertise and experience in climate change and environmental justice, and the event can tap into this knowledge and expertise.

“Thais and VoLo Foundation inspired us to introduce sessions in Spanish to discuss the issues facing Latino communities regarding climate change,” commented Adam Lake, Climate Group’s Head of North American Communications. Thais Lopez Vogel participated in the Spanish-language media brief and hosted a panel about the Inflation Reduction Act legislation.

The ´Latinos Day´ at NYCW was full of activity focused on the relevance of climate policy to the US and Latinos at home and abroad and, mainly, on populations the most affected by climate change:

– Spanish-Language Media Briefing: Antonieta Cadiz, Deputy Executive Director of Climate Power In Action, hosted a session titled “The Regional Impact of the U.S. Clean Energy Transition: Opportunities and Challenges.” The session brought together Latino climate leaders from non-profit organizations, the private sector, and government agencies to discuss the ripple effect of U.S. climate policies on Latin American countries and how U.S. Latinos are involved in the transition to clean energy and the clean energy production sector driven by the Clean Power Plan.

– Strengthening Sustainable Futures—The Inflation Reduction Act and Its Impact On Latino Communities Panel: Since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, participants stressed the importance of the upcoming elections to protect the gains made and ensure the continuity of this transition.

– Comunicando Clima: Climate Storytelling and Messaging for Latino Audiences: Yoca Arditti-Rocha, Executive Director at The CLEO Institute; the comedian Christian Maldonado, and Rafael E Ulloa from El Tiempo Latino hosted a panel about the power of stories to inspire change, create connection, and amplify voices. From art, comedy, or drama, storytelling is a crucial tool for making a powerful human connection, addressing complex issues, and inspiring to act.

