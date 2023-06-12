NFT meets Christie´s Auction x IRL Art x: Going Psychedelic

IRL Art & Christie’s Auction House will partner in fundraising efforts for the benefit of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Conference (MAPS), happening from June 19th- 24th at the Colorado Convention Center.

With over 10,000 people attending this year’s MAPS conference, IRL Art will feature its Cartography Of The Soul Exhibition and Gallery (Gallery Square) Installation. The Cartography Of The Soul Exhibition is a one-of-a-kind immersive experience featuring a diverse range of NFTs. Gallery is the in-person modular design concept created by IRL Founder Annie Phillips, inspired by Brooklyn-based artist and visual architect Kirk Finkel, also known as untitled, xyz. Visitors of the conference will have the opportunity to witness the installation, while IRL and Christie’s Auction House will simultaneously manage a live virtual auction on Christie’s newest auction platform Christie’s 3.0.

Christie’s 3.0 serves as an on-chain auction platform featuring exclusive NFT drops. In-person and virtual bidders will have the opportunity to bid on 42 digital artworks, curated by the sophisticated collectors club 1of1.

“IRL Art is proud to partner with Christie’s and 1of1 in curating the live auction and Cartography Of The Soul. This event will be monumental in all partnerships. We’ve even partnered with SoHo House to document the gallery experience on our Instagram, for those unable to attend” said IRL’s Director of Marketing, Robert Gray.

An artist panel will be held on Wednesday, June 21st from 5:45 pm – 6:15 pm. The panel discussion will feature Dustin Yellin, Nadya Tolokonnikova, Mad Dog Jones, Lydia Chan from Christie’s, and Lukas from 1of1. Tickets will be available for purchase through PsychedelicScience.Org.

