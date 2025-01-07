NJ FAST powered by Plug and Play graduates 14 startups in its inaugural program

Por staff

07/01/2025

Plug and Play has concluded its inaugural cohort, graduating 14 startups for its newest program, the New Jersey Fintech Accelerator at Stevens Institute of Technology powered by Plug and Play (NJ FAST).

With a focus on fintech, NJ FAST aims to support the growth of innovative companies and create new career opportunities, further expanding New Jersey’s influence in the national finance and fintech sectors.

The inaugural batch of NJ FAST consists of the following startups:

– DIRO, an Original Documents capture platform offering full global coverage.

– Physis Investments, which leverages AI and its proprietary in-house database of over 176 million data points to generate sustainability insights through a SaaS platform and a generative AI-based chatbot.

– SPIN Analytics, which brings digital transformation in credit risk management by leveraging predictive analytics, AI, and ML techniques on big data.

– Balcony Technology Group, which leverages distributed ledger technology to provide the real estate ecosystem with a blockchain-based solution for improved Security, Automation, Transparency, Integration, And Interoperability.

– Intergen DATA, which develops proprietary AI/ML algo’s to predict when Life Events may occur, what it could be, & how much of a financial impact it would make.

– Muse Tax, an A.I.-based tool that finds every tax deduction and credit, showing ways to save on taxes.

– Multimodal, which automate complex, knowledge-based workflows in banking, insurance, and healthcare using generative AI agents.

bckers, an AI and Fintech information services company that specializes in delivering data and analytical tools to assess and score the performance, integrity, and risk of organizations and teams.

– Hydronos Labs, which transforms access to comprehensive weather and climate risk assessment, planning and mitigation capabilities in a constantly changing climate, delivering the latest science in an easy-to-digest and cost-effective manner.

– LexFund, a US marketplace for the multi-billion dollar litigation finance industry.

– Synthera.ai, which generate realistic yield curves, stock prices, FX rates and more using generative AI., allowing investors to test their portfolios on thousands of unseen market scenarios and unlock novel insights previously beyond reach.

– Mobysign, a mobile application that offers strong authentication for payments, logins, document signatures and any transaction.

– CurraPay, which is building the Booking.com of the international money transfer market.

– Accern, a NoCode NLP Platform that empowers citizen data scientists to extract fast and easy insights from unstructured data.

Source: FinSMEs

