No Meat Factory Raises $42M in Series B Funding

15/01/2023

No Meat Factory, a Vancouver, Canada-based plant-based alternative protein manufacturer, raised $42M in Series B funding.

The round was led by Tengelmann Growth Partners with participation from existing investor Emil Capital Partners (ECP).

The company intends to use the funds to expand its production footprint in North America, build out its manufacturing capabilities to service the global market, and make significant investments in its global research and development organization that focuses on commercializing the latest innovations in alternative protein.

Founded in 2019 by Dieter Thiem and Leon Bell, No Meat Factory is a manufacturer of vegan plant-based food products. Through its BRC-certified facilities in British Columbia, the company produces plant-based alternative protein products for its brand partners, including meat alternatives for convenience products like nuggets and hamburgers and whole-muscle alternatives. Its second production facility, which will begin operations in early 2023, will further increase production capacity and provide additional manufacturing capabilities for plant-based deli and sausage alternatives.

