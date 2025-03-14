Nokia activates Moon network, falls short on call

Nokia claimed it successfully delivered the first mobile network on the Moon in partnership with Intuitive Machines, however it was unable to place a cellular call due to significant power limitations.

In a statement, the Finnish vendor explained it had validated key aspects of the network’s operations, including the transmission of operational data to its partner Intuitive Machines’ ground station and its own mission control centre in California.

The feat was expected after the company announced at the start of 2025 its mobile network was now ready for the space mission, with the pair successfully integrating Nokia’s Lunar Surface Communication System (LSCS) into the IM-2 lander named Athena.

While the milestone served as key steps to proving the viability of cellular technologies for critical communications on future lunar missions, Nokia lamented the fact it was unable to place the first cellular call on the Moon.

It highlighted power limitations due to the orientation of Athena lander’s solar panels after landing. LSCS did however receive power during a 25-minute window, during which it did successfully complete multiple tests around transmitting and receiving data.

It added NIB telemetry confirmed a successful operational “on-air” state, indicating all subcomponents including a base station, radio and network core, were functioning properly and ran without interruption during the 25-minute window.

Thierry Klein, president of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia said in space exploration there are big successes and small successes. “We delivered and deployed the first cellular network on the Moon and we are incredibly proud of the results that we have achieved despite the very challenging circumstances.”

The IM-2 mission is part of space agency NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and Nokia’s demonstration was part funded by the space agency’s Tipping Point initiative.

