Nokia announces new 4G and 5G Core Network software solutions for mission critical needs of enterprise verticals

Nokia announces new 4G and 5G Core Network software solutions for mission critical needs of enterprise verticals

Por staff

05/06/2023

Nokia today announced new, optimized Core Network software solutions for the field and wide area network (FAN/WAN) needs of public safety and power utilities, expanding the portfolio range available to large, mission-critical enterprises and governments, and reflecting Nokia’s deeper push into driving continued leadership in private wireless.

Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions are based on the company’s widely deployed Core products and optimized to help enterprises take advantage of secure carrier grade capabilities and digitalize their network infrastructure to realize increased automation, productivity and efficiency.

The addressable market for Core networks solutions in the enterprise FAN/WAN private wireless communications space is expected to increase 50 percent and reach EUR 1.5 billion by 2027 from approximately EUR1 billion today, according to Nokia estimates.

Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions are an integral component of Nokia’s private wireless solution and designed for enterprises and governments that have networking requirements similar to a communication service provider. These new solutions are tailored to the specific mission-critical network needs of public safety and power utilities, and include highly optimized footprint and operational requirements and streamlined deployment and support.

The solutions, expected to be commercially available later this year, provide unified 4G and 5G data, voice and subscriber/device management capabilities, and create streamlined adoption paths across technology and application generations. These include use of broadband-enhanced communication tools for public safety and the introduction of IoT in power utilities.

Ken Rehbehn, Principal Analyst at CritComm Insights, said:“A select set of government and business operations provides essential safety, energy, and transportation functionality required for a safe society and robust economic growth. These organizations have a unique requirement for wide-area wireless operations across sweeping geography with secure, ubiquitous, and high-quality connectivity enabled by private 4G and 5G networks. Nokia’s pre-integrated, sector-optimized mission-critical core network solutions can reduce risk and help speed challenging wide-area private network deployments.”

Fran Heeran, SVP & General Manager of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services,

at Nokia said: “This exciting new evolution of our Core portfolio further enhances Nokia’s leading position in private wireless. Nokia Core Enterprise Solutions will provide important catalysts for accelerating digital transformation for enterprises in public safety and power utilities. They will modernize large scale enterprise networks, as well as provide important broadband capabilities and a clear and path to deploying private 5G for the WAN.”

See more: How to keep your passwords SAFE

See more: How falling home prices could strain financial markets as interest rates rise

See more: German health tv Launches Its First FAST Channel With Amagi