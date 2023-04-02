Nokia enhances DOCOMO’s nationwide network with upgraded IP core and transport network slicing for 5G services

02/04/2023

Nokia today announced it will enhance NTT DOCOMO, INC.’s nationwide IP core backbone and enable transport network slicing as it rolls out new 5G mobile services. The enhancement will allow granular SLAs, network scale, capacity and agility, along with increased power and resource efficiency.

DOCOMO deployed Nokia’s 7750 SR-14s core routers, powered by its ground-breaking FP routing silicon. FP5 line cards provide future-ready 800GE capability, increase capacity by more than three times with a 75 percent power savings over previous generations, and simplify network evolution with concurrent line rate FP4 and FP5 line card operation in the same system. This will extend the life and sustainability of the systems as DOCOMO’s customer bandwidth needs increase in the future.

To deliver the network slicing for its mobile services, DOCOMO will leverage the comprehensive segment routing capabilities of Nokia’s proven Service Router Operating System (SR OS) for traffic engineered network slices for the granular SLAs required by DOCOMO’s customers.

Nokia’s NSP complements DOCOMO’s segment routing solution with a Path Computation Engine (PCE) that leverages real-time telemetry to automatically optimize the IP network and improve SLA adherence. NSP will also enable DOCOMO to automate the creation, assurance, and optimization of IETF standards-based network slices in the transport domain.

Fumitaka Murayama, General Manager of Core Network Engineering Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC., said: “DOCOMO is committed to implementing slicing in 5G networks to provide networks that can respond flexibly and quickly to the diverse needs of our customers. In the transport network, a key component of this, it was essential to leverage Nokia’s IP core solutions for its high performance, functionality, flexibility and quality in meeting performance and slicing requirements. In collaboration with Nokia, DOCOMO hopes to create new value for our customers and help solve social issues through new technologies such as network slicing.”

John Lancaster-Lennox, Head of Market Unit Japan at Nokia, said: “We’re pleased to provide our next generation IP transport solution to DOCOMO. Nokia’s 7750 SR-s platform and NSP solution will enable DOCOMO to balance network scale, capacity and sustainability that can evolve with its changing needs for years to come.”