Nokia, Nvidia back EU robotics, drone project

06/06/2025

Nokia has been selected to lead a European Union (EU)-backed defence project which also has support from AI heavyweight Nvidia, designed to provide resilience to critical infrastructure through drone and robotics operations.

The venture, called Proactif, is projected to generate €90 million in revenue by 2035 and brings together 42 technology companies and institutions across 13 countries, with high-profile backers Nokia and Nvidia joined by large European defence companies.

As well as supporting “the autonomy” of Europe’s drone and robotics segment, Proactif aims to strengthen Europe’s technology resilience and leadership, redefining how emergency situations and critical infrastructures are managed.

In the next ten years, the consortium plans to launch 50 products, including five unmanned vehicle (UxV) systems and 15 new industry patents, “enabling increased market share and leadership”. The project aims to create hundreds of new jobs and will make more than €40 million in additional investments. It will be funded by the EU’s Chips Joint Undertaking programme.

In its leadership role, Nokia stated it will be charged with uniting academic institutions, SMEs and other industry leaders to develop safe and cybersecure unmanned vehicle systems to address civil security needs.

The UxV platforms will aim to incorporate advanced technologies, providing a “more holistic understanding” of an incident’s location and severity, as well as comprehensive situational awareness.

Thomas Eder, head of embedded wireless solutions at Nokia, said the Finnish vendor’s extensive drone expertise has helped establish best practices and “transform drones into daily helpers for public safety and mission critical operations”.

