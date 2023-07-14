Nokia publishes its results for the second quarter of 2023 and its half-year report for January-June on July 20, 2023

Nokia will publish its results for the second quarter of 2023 and its half-year report for January-June on 20 July 2023 at around 8:00 a.m. The review can be seen on Nokia’s website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reviews as stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on financial information at the Nokia Group level and Nokia’s outlook.

Detailed segment-level performance data is available in the financial overview at www.nokia.com/figures. A video interview will also be published on the website, where a summary of the main points of the second quarter will be reviewed. We encourage investors to familiarize themselves not only with the summaries, but also with the reviews containing the tables in their entirety.

