Nokia strengthens API push with Rapid buy

14/11/2024

Nokia sealed a deal to acquire ICT company Rapid’s technology assets including its API hub and R&D unit, a move the vendor claimed is designed to build on its strategy of expanding the API ecosystem and monetise network assets.

The deal was rapid by both name and nature, with Nokia stating it has already closed the purchase. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

The Finnish vendor claimed Rapid’s API hub is a popular choice among developers globally, and integration with its own Network as a Code platform strengthens its API product development and go-to-market offering.

Nokia launched Network as a Code in September 2023 and stated it has since gained significant momentum with 27 partners globally, including big operator groups BT, Orange, Telefonica and Telecom Argentina.

Bridge

As the industry attempts to claw back “massive investments” in 5G, Nokia explained operators are increasingly using network APIs to monetise assets and core capabilities by exposing their functions “in a standardised way so they can build and sell new consumer, enterprise and industrial applications”.

Nokia added it will use Rapid’s API technology to seamlessly integrate operator networks, actively control API usage and exposure, enhance API lifecycle management and collaborate with global developers based on its public API marketplace.

Raghav Sahgal, president of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia. said operators “need a bridge” to connect to thousands of developers and its deal with Rapid will “allow us to bring a robust API infrastructure platform to accelerate network API-related product development and drive adoption”.

On its website, Rapid claims its API hub is used by 4 million developers across more than 40,000 APIs. The company was founded in 2015 by software engineer Idoo Gino.

