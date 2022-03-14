Nothing raises $70M in Series B financing

Por staff

14/03/2022

Nothing, a London, UK-based consumer tech company, raised $70M in Series B funding.

The round, which brings the total raised by Nothing to $144M to date, was co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures with participation from GV, Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Gaorong Capital and Animoca Brands.

The company intends to use the funds to scale its product ecosystem and to create new product categories in partnership with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform, and grow operations at its new London Design Hub, led by ex-Dyson Head of Design Adam Bates.

Led by Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder, Nothing is a consumer tech company creating an ecosystem of seamlessly connected products and services: It started with ear, carbon-neutral true wireless earbuds shipping over 400,000 units.

Source: FinSMEs