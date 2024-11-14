NOVELSAT and Guident conclude successful first phase of joint project

NOVELSAT, a global leader in content connectivity, and Guident, the developer of software solutions for remote monitoring and teleoperation of autonomous vehicles, are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the first phase of their innovative joint project.

The initiative aimed to develop an always-on, ubiquitous remote monitor and control solution for autonomous vehicles and devices, leveraging space communications and AI technologies. The solution integrates NOVELSAT’s satellite-based space connectivity technologies with Guident’s human-in-the-loop AI technologies, ensuring reliable, high-speed bi-directional connectivity.

Successful testing and demonstrations with GEO satellite connectivity confirmed the solution’s efficacy in real-world scenarios, enabling continuous high-quality video streaming for remote monitoring and control of autonomous vehicles.

Testing of the first phase developments involved placing autonomous vehicles in various scenarios around the Boca Raton area to evaluate the GEO satellite connectivity’s effectiveness as an alternative or complement to cellular networks.

The results demonstrated the system’s capability to establish and maintain connectivity in areas of cellular “dead zones” or limited availability, ensuring the highest safety levels for autonomous systems. Key findings included high uplink data rates that enabled the transmission of multiple high-resolution video feeds from vehicles to the Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC), network efficiency to support a large number of autonomous vehicles by dynamically establishing ad-hoc connectivity and allocating network resources in real-time, and the system’s proven safety in remote driving, while compensating for GEO satellite latency.

“Partnering with Guident has been an incredible journey,” said Gary Drutin, CEO of NOVELSAT. “Our space-based connectivity solutions have proven essential for the safe deployment and operation of autonomous vehicles in diverse environments. The successful completion of the first phase of this project marks a significant milestone in our mission to lead the industry in innovative connectivity solutions.”

“Working with NOVELSAT to develop this groundbreaking remote monitor and control solution has been a remarkable experience,” said Harald Braun, Chairman and CEO of Guident. “Our Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) leverages cross-network connectivity to ensure always-on remote monitoring and controlling of autonomous vehicles, providing unparalleled safety and reliability in various applications.”

