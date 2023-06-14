Num Finance announces listing on Ripio and expansion to Polygon network

14/06/2023

Num Finance, the leading issuer of local stablecoins in Latin America, is delighted to announce its listing on Ripio, one of the region’s most influential cryptocurrency exchanges. This partnership marks a critical advancement in Num Finance’s strategy to amplify the reach and accessibility of its innovative financial products.

Central to this launch is the introduction of nARS, a stablecoin pegged to the Argentine peso, representing a key pillar of Num Finance’s forward-thinking approach. As pioneers in the integration of Real-World Assets (RWA) and digital assets into the blockchain, Num Finance is solidifying its leadership in this evolving field.

The launch of nARS exemplifies Num Finance’s broader mission. The company, having a strong foundation in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, is committed to creating an extensive network of stablecoins, known as the ‘Num Network.’ This suite of financial offerings facilitates efficient operation augmentation for businesses in emerging markets through yields, loans, and digital assets, enabled by local ramps and tokens.

“Our vision transcends the creation of a single stablecoin,” said Agustín Liserra, CEO of Num Finance. “We are driven by the ambition to develop a robust network of stablecoins and RWAs, aiming to provide a resilient financial infrastructure that empowers businesses in the digital economy.”

Num Finance is also excited to announce the expansion of Num Stablecoins to Polygon, offering faster and more cost-effective transactions. This move enhances the utility and accessibility of the Num Network. nARS and nPEN, Num Finance’s stablecoins, now serve as robust financial instruments, offering global money transfer, liquidity access, and yield-earning opportunities to effectively combat inflation. Polygon’s integration allows users to leverage these tools while enjoying minimal transaction fees and quick transactions.

“A disparity often arises in financial offerings, favoring those residing where such products are developed. We see the potential in tokenizing Real World Assets and making them universally accessible through public networks. This will introduce advanced financial technology to regions where traditional finance remains outdated,” added Liserra.

